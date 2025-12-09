Sunderland vs Newcastle tickets: Dec 14 information, last-minute ticket prices & more

The Tyne-Wear Derby is back, and football fans are for one of English football's most electrifying rivalries: Sunderland vs Newcastle.

After a nine-year hiatus from Premier League action, with Sunderland's triumphant return to the top flight in 2025, the North East Derby holds more significance than ever before. The atmosphere at the Stadium of Light promises to be nothing short of phenomenal, making it a must-attend event for any true football enthusiast.

Given the immense history and the long wait for this Premier League encounter, securing tickets is expected to be a fiercely competitive affair.

Whether you're a die-hard Black Cats supporter, a passionate Magpies fan, or a neutral looking to experience one of the game's most intense rivalries, you'll want to find your way to the Stadium of Light.

When is Sunderland vs Newcastle?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Sun, December 14, 2025, 14:00 Sunderland vs Newcastle Stadium of Light, Sunderland Find Tickets

Where to buy Sunderland vs Newcastle tickets?

Securing tickets for a fixture as high-profile as the Tyne-Wear Derby, especially one marking Sunderland’s return to the Premier League, can be incredibly challenging.

For Sunderland fans, official tickets are primarily sold through the club's website, tickets.safc.com. However, for a match of this magnitude, standard general sales are virtually non-existent.

Tickets for the Sunderland vs Newcastle game are highly restricted, exclusively available to supporters with a valid purchase history from the 2024-25 season, including those who have bought a home match ticket. Furthermore, sales are limited to one ticket per supporter, and even season ticket holders are not entitled to purchase an additional ticket under their supporter number.

For Newcastle United supporters looking to attend the away fixture, the process is equally stringent. Away tickets are typically allocated to season ticket holders based on a loyalty points system. Fans with the highest number of loyalty points, accumulated through attending previous home and away matches, are given priority in a phased release.

Given these restrictions and the sky-high demand, many fans will find themselves turning to reliable secondary marketplaces and ticket aggregators to secure their entry. Platforms like SeatPick can get you entry into the game for prices from £349.

How much are Sunderland vs Newcastle tickets?

Officially, Sunderland AFC has set adult ticket prices for this fixture at £36, with concessions for Over-65s at £29, Under-18s at £25, and Under-14s at just £16.

However, due to the aforementioned eligibility requirements and overwhelming demand, securing tickets at face value is exceptionally difficult. On platforms like SeatPick, prices for the Sunderland vs Newcastle match on December 14, 2025, currently start from approximately £349.

Prices can also fluctuate closer to the match date, sometimes dipping 24-48 hours before kick-off, although this is a riskier strategy for such a popular event.

When are Sunderland vs Newcastle tickets released?

For the specific Premier League fixture between Sunderland and Newcastle United on Sunday, December 14, 2025, official tickets for Sunderland home fans were confirmed to go on sale at 10 am GMT on Tuesday, November 10, 2025.

It is vital to understand that tickets released through the relevant club websites, especially for a derby of this magnitude, are typically not available to the general public. For Sunderland, access is strictly limited to supporters with a valid purchase history from the 2024-25 season.

This means that if you do not meet these specific criteria, you will likely find all official tickets 'sold out' immediately upon release, or simply be ineligible to purchase them. Similarly, for Newcastle United fans seeking an away allocation, tickets are exclusively offered to season-ticket holders based on a loyalty points system, further limiting general access.

Consequently, many last-minute tickets, or indeed any tickets at all for those without the required club loyalty, will primarily be available on secondary marketplaces like SeatPick.