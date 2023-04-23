'COWARDS. Get rid of everyone' - Social media EXPLODES as embarrassing Tottenham go 5-0 down inside 21 minutes against Newcastle

As Tottenham took a battering against Newcastle, Spurs fans took to social media for some SERIOUS venting.

Spurs 5-0 DOWN in 21 minutes

Fans venting on Twitter

Players labelled "cowards"

WHAT HAPPENED? In one of the most calamitous starts to a Premier League game in history, Spurs took an absolute battering against Eddie Howe's Newcastle United side. On social media, the reaction from Spurs fans has been understandably furious. "COWARDS. Get rid of everyone' was one fan's verdict, while another replied "Sack the lot of them now".

The visitors went on to lose the contest 6-1, and now sit six points behind fourth-placed Manchester United in the race for Champions League qualification having played two games more. Clearly, there are some deep-rooted problems at the club that will take a while to be properly addressed.

Check out some of the reaction to the stunning first 21 minutes at St James' Park below.