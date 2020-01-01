Sporting Huelva boss Toledo provides Kanteh injury update

The Sporting boss has confirmed the injury suffered by the Spanish-born Gambian against Deportivo La Coruna was not serious

Huelva coach Antonio Toledo has provided an injury update on Fatoumata Kanteh after she failed to complete the 5-1 defeat against Deportivo La Coruna in Saturday’s Primera Iberdrola game.

The Spanish-born Gambian striker replaced Angela Clavijo in the 46th minute but could not help her side bounce back before she suffered a shoulder injury in injury-time of the match.

Toledo confirmed the injury was not as serious as feared but she will need to undergo a further medical assessment on her injury.

"That has been the worst, already at the end, when the game was sentenced. Hopefully, it is left in dislocation, there is no fracture," the team's manager told the club website.

"It has been the even more negative note of everything that happened in the match. She will go through more tests on her left shoulder in the coming days."

The 22-year-old Spanish-born player, who has pledged her international future to Gambia, has made 21 appearances across all competitions in this campaign, scoring just once.

As it stands, there is no certainty about how long Kanteh will be out on the sidelines following the injury to her left shoulder until the completion of further medical checks.

Sporting Huelva are now 15th in the Iberdrola table with 17 points from 20 games, after the defeat at Deportivo.

They will miss Kanteh as they face Logrono in the Women's Cup on Wednesday.