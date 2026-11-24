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Sporting CP defender Eduardo Quaresma has issued a firm warning to his team-mates ahead of their high-profile Champions League meeting with Manchester United. Despite the Premier League giants struggling for consistency recently, the 22-year-old insists that the Red Devils remain a formidable threat at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

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Respecting the English giants

As the fifth round of the Champions League league phase approaches, Quaresma has made it clear that the stature of Manchester United outweighs their current form. The Portuguese defender acknowledges that while the English side may be going through a transitional period, the individual talent within their ranks demands total concentration from the Sporting squad on Tuesday night.

"I think it's going to be a very difficult game because we're playing against a great club, even though they're not at their best. Still, it's always a tough game and one that everyone wants to play. We have to be prepared for everything. Manchester United has players with very interesting individual quality and, therefore, we have to be ready," the centre-back explained in an interview with UEFA, as quoted by A Bola.

The famous Lisbon to Old Trafford pipeline

The clash carries an extra layer of intrigue thanks to the deep-rooted historical ties between United and Sporting. Over the years, a well-trodden path has formed between Lisbon and Old Trafford, with former Lions stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes going on to achieve iconic status in England. That bond has only grown stronger recently, with ex-Sporting boss Ruben Amorim making the same high-profile switch to take the reins at United.

Reflecting on the enduring link between the two sides, Quaresma pointed to the sheer quality of talent that has continually bridged the gap between the clubs. "There is that connection because we have good players. Because of the history that Cristiano Ronaldo had there, Bruno Fernandes and [Rúben] Amorim, among others," Quaresma noted.

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Life under the new regime

Following Amorim's departure in 2024, Sporting turned to Rui Borges before finally bringing in Paulo Fonseca—who surprisingly shares a hometown connection with Quaresma—in early November 2026. Both men hail from Barreiro, a link that helped break the ice during their initial meeting. The defender revealed that the transition has been smooth despite the limited time they have spent working together on the training pitch.

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"He's also from Barreiro and was my grandmother's neighbor. She lived on the ground floor and he on the 5th floor, but I don't remember ever crossing paths with him. He just arrived [at Sporting ], but I can say that he's very professional," Quaresma joked. He described the new manager as a professional with significant charisma, adding: "My first impression of him was of a charismatic person. I think we accepted his ideas well right from the start, because we only had two training sessions with him before the first game. Now, we have to continue this work."

Building a future at Sporting

Quaresma’s journey to the Sporting first team was not without its complications. As a youngster, his loyalty to his childhood friends at Fabril led him to initially reject a move to the Lisbon giants. He spent years in the Sporting academy system but admitted that leaving his comfort zone at such a young age was a daunting prospect that required patience from the club's scouts.

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Now firmly established, his ambitions for the 2026/27 campaign are clear. He concluded: "Of course, I want to be Champion, win all the competitions in Portugal, go far in the Champions League and, of course, have a good season individually. First collectively, then individually. I'm focused game by game and that's how I live my life, very much in the moment."