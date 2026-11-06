'Set our project stronger with a deal' - Unai Emery confirms Aston Villa contract talks

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Unai Emery has confirmed talks over a new Aston Villa contract after a "very positive" meeting with chairman Nassef Sawiris, with more discussions planned for next week. The Spaniard has been linked with Manchester United, who Villa face on Sunday after Tuesday's 3-0 Champions League defeat to Barcelona, but says his ambition is to keep growing a "stronger" project at Villa Park.

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Emery confirms contract talks with Villa chairman

Emery has confirmed there have been talks over a new contract at Aston Villa as the club look to build a "stronger" project. On Wednesday, the day after Villa's 3-0 Champions League defeat to Barcelona, the club announced they had held a meeting to discuss their long-term strategy beyond 2029, when his current deal expires.

As reported by PA, no new contract has been confirmed yet, but Emery spoke about his long-term future at the club and revealed further talks will take place next week. He has been linked with several other clubs, including Sunday's opponents Manchester United.

Emery reveals 'very positive' meeting with Sawiris

Emery said: "My ambition is to keep our consistency and how we are improving and building lots of things positively. It is a huge challenge. They decided, speaking with us last year, to build a new stand to add more supporters at Villa Park. That is a clear step forward to get better.

"How we are increasing our budget each year, and revenue through our performance by playing in Europe and improving players, selling players, then buying young talented players, this is the process and ambition we should keep in the future. I had a good meeting with Nassef Sawiris, very good meeting, very positive. Let's talk next week, trying to get everything we spoke about together. We were speaking about how we can set our project stronger with a deal, yes."

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Emery wary of Manchester United despite their struggles

Villa will be looking to extend their five-match unbeaten run against United, who have won only one of their opening nine league matches, beating Ipswich in August. Old Trafford has not been a happy hunting ground for Villa, though, as they have lost each of their last six matches there in all competitions.

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Emery is not underestimating Michael Carrick's side, even putting them on the same level as Barcelona. "We did not win one match there in four years," he added. "This year they are playing well in the Champions League. They have not been consistent in the league, but they should recover it, but hopefully not against us. We lost to Barcelona because of the level we faced; this is the highest level in the Champions League. Man United is at the same level as Barcelona."

What next for Emery and Villa?

Villa travel to Old Trafford on Sunday looking to bounce back from Tuesday's defeat, when Lamine Yamal's opener and a Raphinha double ended their perfect Champions League start. "I am very demanding," Emery said. "The next challenge on Sunday is in the process we have and trying to do better than we did against Barcelona on Tuesday."

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Talks with Sawiris over a new deal will then continue next week.