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The tug-of-war over the 2030 World Cup final has intensified following strong comments from the Spanish football hierarchy. While the tournament is set to be a cross-continental affair, the location of the showpiece match remains a major point of contention between the co-hosts.

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Louzan draws a line in the sand

Rafael Louzan, the president of the Spanish Football Federation, has made a definitive claim regarding the conclusion of the 2030 World Cup. Speaking at a business forum in Madrid, the chief executive stated that the final 'can and will only be held' in Spain. This bold declaration comes as FIFA continues to weigh up its options for the tournament's climax, with Spain, Portugal and Morocco all serving as primary hosts for the centenary edition.

Louzan was clear about the geographical hierarchy of the tournament during his address on Tuesday. 'This is a World Cup that belongs to the European continent, and hence, to Spain and Portugal,' the federation president said.

Portugal out of the running

One major hurdle for the hosting of the final is stadium capacity, a factor that Louzan claims has already eliminated one of the three main partners. According to the Spanish FA chief, Portugal is no longer in the conversation for the showpiece event.

The requirements for a World Cup final include a stadium capable of holding at least 80,000 spectators. 'Portugal has, obviously, declined to host the final because there is no stadium in the country with a capacity of 80,000,' Louzan explained during his presentation.

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The threat from Morocco

While Spain remains confident, Morocco is positioning itself as a heavyweight contender with the planned King Hassan II Stadium. This proposed venue is set to boast a staggering capacity of 115,000, which would make it one of the largest sporting arenas on the planet. Despite this, Louzan is adamant that the decision should be internalised and settled in Spain's favour without further delay to avoid ongoing speculation.

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Addressing the inevitability of the decision, Louzan remarked: 'Therefore, it can only be in Spain, and it will be in Spain. What we need to try to do - as I've already said to the people at FIFA - is to finalise this internally as soon as possible.' The initial bid documents from 2024 listed Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu and Barcelona's Camp Nou as potential Spanish venues alongside a single Moroccan option.

Political pressure and future timelines

The debate has transcended the world of sport, with Spanish political figures now weighing in on the necessity of hosting the final. Alberto Nuñez Feijoo, leader of Spain's opposition party, has recently argued that the country should withdraw from co-hosting the tournament if it is not chosen to stage the final.

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Louzan admitted that he wished the matter had been concluded earlier to avoid the current political and media circus surrounding the bid. 'I think it would have been very good if this matter had been settled at the time,' he added during his talk in Madrid. 'Because, as it stands, it looks as though the matter won't be settled until 2028.'