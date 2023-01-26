Southgate questions whether England believed they could beat France at 2022 World Cup

England manager Gareth Southgate said the Three Lions may have lacked the belief that they were good enough to beat France at the 2022 World Cup.

France knocked England out in quarter-final

Giroud scored winner in 2-1 result

Southgate questions belief among squad

WHAT HAPPENED? A day that is still painful for fans of the Three Lions to recall, Southgate has opened up and reflected on being knocked out of the World Cup by then-holders France in the quarter-final in Qatar, and suggested his players lacked the belief to win the game before it started.

WHAT THEY SAID: The England manager told ITV: "The performance against France has shown the players if they didn't believe it before, which I still wonder whether they truly believed that before the game, but coming off the field they know that is a game they could win and should have won."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Olivier Giroud's 78th minute strike secured a victory for Les Bleus that secured passage into the semi-final, but it could've been so different for England who were on top for periods of the game, and held France level at 1-1 until late.

Just as they looked down and out, Harry Kane was presented with the chance to level the game again from the penalty spot with just six minutes to play, but he missed his spot-kick and England were sent home.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? Southgate's side are back in action for the first time since World Cup heartbreak in March, when they must dust themselves down and kick off their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.