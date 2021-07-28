The manager believes the Red Devils have demonstrated their commitment to winning this summer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he couldn’t have asked for any more from the Manchester United board than approving the signings of centre-back Raphael Varane and forward Jadon Sancho.

Sancho was confirmed as the club’s first major signing of the window and earlier this week they announced they had agreed a deal to sign centre-back Varane from Real Madrid.

Getting deals wrapped up for two of their top targets so early in the window has been a boost for United, and Solskjaer is pleased with the ambitious direction of the club.

What was said?

Solskjaer was asked about getting his two new singings in early and replied: “I think as I've said before, every manager would be happy the sooner the earlier the deals are done and this year we've managed to get it sorted.

“The two we've got in will make a huge difference for us, this season and long-term, Rapha is in his prime, he's the same age as Harry, a year older than Eric and a couple years older than Victor.

“With Jadon, it's exciting, as a manager you can't ask for more backing when you've got these two in as early as we have. We've scrambled before towards end of the window and we're in a good position.”

When will Varane arrive?

Most of the players currently away from the squad, including Sancho, are expected to return to training on Monday having had a three-week break since the Euro 2020 final. But Varane needs to sort his visas and quarantine before he has a medical and his deal is completed.

Speaking about Varane, Solskjaer said: “Of course, I’m very happy that we've managed to get a deal with Real Madrid.

“He's a proven winner, a player we've followed for many, many years, Sir Alex was very close to signing him, this time around, we've got him at the other end of his career, he's proved what a good person he is, professional and he's won there.

"I'm very happy getting both our players in, the club shows ambition with one of the most exciting young forwards in world football and one of the most respected centre-backs in the world and one of the most winning CBs in the world, we've got different ways of playing as well, I can see different ways of playing with Rapha, I can't wait to see him, hopefully we can get him in as soon as.”

What else did Solskjaer say?

The United manager, speaking after his side drew 2-2 in a friendly with Brentford, was pleased with the performance of teenager forward Anthony Elanga who scored another impressive goal.

“He's giving me a great problem if you like, as you say, players who score goals, who've got that enthusiasm, energy,” Solskjaer said. “We want to play a pressing game, there are no thrills, if you ask him to run over to the cricket ground and get us a drink at half time, he'd do it. That's the type of lad he is.”

