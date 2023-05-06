Should PSG accept Lionel Messi's apology & try to extend his contract beyond 2023?

The Argentine has released a statement excusing his unsolicited trip to Saudi Arabia - but should that be enough for him to extend his stay in Paris?

A largely impressive spell in the French capital, which has seen Lionel Messi record 65 goal contributions in 71 matches, looks to be coming to a dramatic and tumultuous end.

With his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expiring in a matter of months, rumours of a romantic return to Barcelona refuse to go away, as do a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

Curiously, it was Messi's trip to the Gulf state - taken against the recommendation of his current employers - that appears to have been the final nail in the coffin.

The Argentina star was hit with a punishment unprecedented for the capital club, and the backlash from a typically animated fanbase has been predictably vociferous. So much so, in fact, that Messi felt obliged to publicly apologise for his unsolicited trip.

The question is - should that be enough for PSG to accept and move on with further negotiations? Or should the capital club cut ties with one of their oldest, and certainly highest paid, squad members?

