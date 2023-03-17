Scotland Euro 2024 qualifying: Group, fixtures, results & where to watch

Everything you need to know about Scotland's European Championship qualification campaign

Having failed to make it to the 2022 World Cup, Scotland now look to the Euro 2024 qualifiers as they attempt to navigate a path to the European Championship in Germany next year.

With Scotland supporters heavily backing their team in terms of a record number of membership renewals for the calendar year 2023, high hopes lie on the shoulders of Andy Robertson, Grant Hanley, John McGinn and Lewis Ferguson among others while youngster Calvin Ramsay will also hope to make his mark.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about Scotland's Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, including group standings, fixtures, results, TV details and more.

Scotland Euro 2024 qualifying group

Pos Team MP W D L GD Pts 1 Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Scotland 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Norway 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Georgia 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 Cyprus 0 0 0 0 0 0

Scotland were drawn in Group A for the Euro 2024 qualification stage. The draw took place in October 2022.

Steve Clarke's side will come up against Spain, Norway, Georgia and Cyprus.

Scotland Euro 2024 qualifying fixtures & results

Date Fixture Kick-off time (UK) TV channel Mar 25, 2023 Scotland vs Cyprus 2pm Viaplay Sports 1 Mar 28, 2023 Scotland vs Spain 7:45pm Viaplay Sports 1 Jun 17, 2023 Norway vs Scotland 5pm Viaplay Jun 20, 2023 Scotland vs Georgia 7:45pm Viaplay Sep 8, 2023 Cyprus vs Scotland 7:45pm Viaplay Oct 12, 2023 Spain vs Scotland 7:45pm Viaplay Nov 16, 2023 Georgia vs Scotland 5pm Viaplay Nov 19, 2023 Scotland vs Norway 7:45pm Viaplay

Euro 2024 qualifying begins in March 2023 with the group stage running until late November 2023.

Scotland's first couple of games will be at Hampden Park against Cyprus and Spain on March 25 and 28 respectively.

Then in June, Scotland visit Norway on the 17th and host Georgia on the 20th, before taking on Cyprus on September 8 and facing Spain again on October 12.

Scotland conclude their campaign as they clash in the return ties against Georgia and Norway in November.

The Euro 2024 play-offs, which involves teams that qualified through the UEFA Nations League, will then take place in March 2024.

Where to watch Scotland Euro 2024 qualifying on TV

Viaplay Sports has the broadcasting rights to show Scotland's Euro 2024 qualifying matches on TV in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming available via the Viaplay app.

Fox Sports has the broadcasting rights for Euro 2024 qualifiers in the United States (U.S.). Games can be streamed live through fuboTV.

When does Euro 2024 take place?

Euro 2024 will kick off on June 14, 2024 and conclude with the final a month later on July 14, 2024.

That means the tournament is scheduled to begin just over six months after the qualification stage ends.

Germany will host Euro 2024, with the country staging the tournament for the third time in its history. Venues across 10 cities, including Berlin, Munich and Dortmund, will play host to games.