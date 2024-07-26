San Diego Wave vs Club America Femenil: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup game

How to watch the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup match between San Diego Wave and Club America Femenil, as well as kick-off time and team news.

San Diego Wave FC return to Snapdragon Stadium to square off against Club America Femenil on Friday for their second match of the NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup.

The hosts kicked off the Summer Cup with a 3-1 victory over Bay FC at Torero Stadium on July 20, while Club America are coming off of a 2-1 loss to Angel City on Saturday.

The Wave is a part of Group B alongside Bay FC, Angel City FC and Club America. San Diego and Angel City FC currently lead the group with three points. With only the group winner having a shot at a last four place, the Liga MX Femenil side is in desperate need of a result at Snapdragon Stadium.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

San Diego Wave vs Club America Femenil kick-off time

Date: Friday, July 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

The NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup match between San Diego Wave and Club America Femenil will be played at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT on Friday, July 26, 2024 in the United States (US).

How to watch San Diego Wave vs Club America Femenil online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be broadcast on CBS Sports Golazo Network and streamed live on Paramount+.

How to watch with a VPN

If you are outside of the country, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

San Diego Wave team news

The Wave are missing Olympians such as Naomi Girma, Jaedyn Shaw and Kailen Sheridan, but still can call on U.S. Olympic reject Alex Morgan and Maria Sanchez, who scored her first Wave goal last week against Bay FC since joining on April 20.

The Mexican international also provided her second assist for the club on Wesley's goal in the 45th minute. Sanchez played two years in Liga MX Femenil with C.D. Guadalajara and Tigres Femenil before joining the NWSL.

France star Delphine Cascarino is set to join the NWSL side San Diego Wave on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

San Diego Wave predicted XI: Beall; Westphal, Wesley, McNabb, Dahlkemper; Doniak, Colaprico; Morgan, Sanchez, McCaskill; Bennett.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sheridan, Telford, Beall, Lowder, Brzykcy, Messner, Beall, DeLisle Defenders: Girma, Dahlkemper, Lundkvist, Torpey, Westphal, Wesley, McNabb, Janae Shorts, Bruster, Hansen, Cortez Midfielders: Jakobsson, Van Egmond, Sánchez, Colaprico, Doniak, McCaskill, DeMarco, Enge, Altschuld, Ascanio, Pulver Forwards: Morgan, Cascarino, Shaw, Barcenas, Carusa, Bennett, Ali, Turnbow, Jones, Sodoma

Club America Femenil team news

Club America's attacker Kiana Palacios has netted in back-to-back games for the club including a goal against Angel City to avoid a shutout in the dying embers of the match. Prior to the match against Los Angeles, Palacios scored against Cruz Azul in the Liga MX Femenil division on July 7, taking a penalty kick.

Club America Femenil predicted XI: Panos; Rodriguez, Avilez, Orejel, Luna; Guetierrez, Granados, Hernandez, Mauleon; Camberos, Palacios.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Paños, Velasco, Díaz Defenders: Gutiérrez, Hernandez, Enciso, Luna, Orejel, Rodriguez, Rodriguez, Cadena, Carmona Midfielders: Camberos, Luebbert, Kaci, Avilez, Zuazua, Mauleon, Saldivar, Antonio, Cuevas, Granados, Soto Ramírez Forwards: Martínez, Palacios

Head-to-Head Results

Friday's match will mark the first-ever meeting between San Diego and Club America.

