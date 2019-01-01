Saint-Etienne snap up Youssef Ait Bennasser on loan from Monaco
Youssef Ait Bennasser has left Monaco to join their Ligue 1 rivals Saint-Etienne for the remainder of the 2018-19 campaign.
Bennasser joined the Red and Whites from Nancy in 2016 and has had loan stints with the Ligue 2 club and Caen in the past two seasons.
The 22-year-old had his best playing run with Monaco this season, making 17 starts in 18 appearances across all competitions.
✍️🇲🇦8⃣ pic.twitter.com/5T5q8JhHMA— AS Saint-Étienne (@ASSEofficiel) January 31, 2019
He will be hoping to make his debut when the Greens host Toulouse for Sunday’s Ligue 1 game.
Saint-Etienne
“Very proud to join Saint-Etienne. Ready to discover Geoffroy-Guichard, good luck Monaco for the maintenance,” Bennasser tweeted.
Très fier de rejoindre l’@ASSEofficiel ! Hâte de découvrir Geoffroy-Guichard 🍀 Bon courage @AS_Monaco pour le maintien 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/1YoSGR5LRR— Y. Ait Bennasser (@YAitbennasser) January 31, 2019