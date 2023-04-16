Will Sadio Mane play against Man City? Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel gives update on forward's Champions League availability following Leroy Sane bust-up

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Sadio Mane is available for Bayern Munich's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Manchester City.

Mane will return

Had clashed with team-mate Sane

Bayern 3-0 down

WHAT HAPPENED? Tuchel has confirmed that Mane is back in the first-team fold and will return to the squad for Wednesday's second leg against City. Mane had been suspended by the club for "misconduct" and missed the game against Hoffenheim - which ended in a 1-1 draw - after a clash with team-mate Leroy Sane that left him with a bloodied lip.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking ahead of the second leg, Tuchel said: “Sadio Mane will be in the squad on Wednesday.

“He has already shown his reaction. It’s over, he’s apologised. It’s not an issue anymore. He trained with us in the week and he’ll be in training tomorrow (Sunday).”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mane and Sane clashed after the 3-0 defeat in the first leg, with the latter since showing his swollen lip while warming up ahead of the Hoffenheim draw. Tuchel has claimed that the pair have "cleared the air", and Bayern will hope to turn around a huge deficit in the second leg as they aim to reach the Champions League semi-finals.

WHAT NEXT? Bayern will face City in the second leg on Wednesday and face an almost impossible challenge to overcome the 3-0 deficit. They will then travel to Mainz on Saturday, with Bayern currently two points clear of Borussia Dortmund at the top of the Bundesliga.