Ryan Reynolds is feeling generous! Wrexham squad set to pocket £200,000 if they secure National League promotion this season

- Wrexham four points clear
- Can win league on Saturday
- Players already have bonuses agreed
WHAT HAPPENED? Wrexham players are set to receive bonuses worth £200,000 if they secure promotion to the English Football League, according to the Daily Mail. The squad decided at the start of the season they would only receive bonuses if they stayed in the top three throughout the campaign. Wrexham will secure promotion on Saturday if they beat Boreham Wood at the Racecourse Ground.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Most Wrexham players are on a weekly wage of around £1,000 but will receive an extra £20,000 each if they secure promotion. The Robins are four points clear at the top of the table and need just three points from their final two games against Boreham Wood and Torquay United to clinch top spot.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster has already admitted he's got promotion on his mind. The stopper has revealed the club's celebrity owners have promised the players a "monster" party if they secure promotion this season.
WHAT NEXT? Wrexham host Boreham Wood on Saturday and then complete their league campaign against Torquay United on Saturday, April 29.