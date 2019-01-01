Rojo airs transfer ambition amid Man Utd exit talk

The Argentina defender has offered no indication that he is looking to head home just yet, but he is planning to return to Estudiantes at some stage

Marcos Rojo has admitted that a second spell with Estudiantes is part of his future plan, with the defender currently being linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

The La Plata native is a product of the academy system at his hometown club.

He spent three years with them as a promising talent before being lured to Europe by in 2010.

Rojo has gone on to represent and United, with the last five seasons seeing him turn out in English football.

The 29-year-old defender has taken in over 100 appearances for the Red Devils, but has seen it suggested that he could be among those deemed surplus to requirements this summer.

He has already spent time training with Estudiantes this season, amid the questions of his future, and Rojo is making no secret of the fact that he intends to return to his roots at some stage.

He told ESPN Argentina: “I would like to play at Estudiantes again.”

It remains to be seen when that move will be made, with Rojo putting no timescale on his plans.

He has offered no indication that he is actively looking for a transfer, with the versatile full-back now fully adjusted to life in Manchester.

“The first year was difficult with the adaptation because I came from and had sun all day, it was more like ,” he added.

“It was difficult because of the rain, the language, the sun never came out, but now it's been five years and I'm comfortable.”

Rojo was restricted to just six appearances across the 2018-19 campaign, with injuries and the claims of others to regular minutes working against him.

A lack of action has cost him a place in Argentina’s squad for this summer’s Copa America, but further international recognition is something a man with 59 caps to his name is hoping to achieve.

“Now I'm thinking about being well and I do not go crazy thinking about call-ups,” he said.

“I try to do my best here [in Manchester] to be back as soon as possible in the national team.

“I hope I have the chance to return to the national team.”