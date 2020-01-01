Rodri has no regrets over Man City transfer call despite questions of form

The classy Spanish midfielder made a big-money move to the Etihad Stadium in 2019 but is still searching for a spark in English football

Rodri has no regrets over his decision to join in 2019, with the midfielder “really happy” at the Etihad Stadium despite facing questions of his form.

Pep Guardiola was considered to have pulled off quite the coup when luring the classy international away from .

It took a club-record €70 million (£63m/$79m) to get that deal done, but value was expected to be found in a player who can mix graft with guile.

More teams

There have been flashes of what Rodri is capable of during his time in , but he has not become as integral to the Blues cause as many expected he would be.

He remains a work in progress as a result, but there are no doubts on the part of the proven performer that he made the right call in swapping Madrid for Manchester.

Rodri told City’s official website: “In London, in Manchester, they’re big cities in football culture in our country.

“You have this feeling that you are in the best environment of football, the best quality, and that makes you improve and grow a lot since you were a kid.

“I’m quite happy with how things are going, I’m very optimistic and I’m very happy of my decision, I’m really happy here.”

Rodri does have the perfect role model alongside him at City when it comes to learning the midfield ropes in the Premier League, with the 24-year-old looking to take as many lessons as possible from Fernandinho.

He added: “He’s a top player, and we need him because of his experience and quality.

“But I know we are different players and have different things to show to the team.

“I try to learn from him but not exactly the same, we are different players and do what the manager demands of us.”

Article continues below

He went on to say: “Football is a mix, you have to learn about it but you need talent, you have to be a good player.

“For me always you have to learn (and) try to listen to people with more experience because once you get older there are things that are more important that you don’t see when you are younger.

“So for me that’s a good point, I always try to learn.”