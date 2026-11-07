'He can play from the beginning' - Roberto De Zerbi insists Tottenham teenager Luca Williams-Barnett is ready for full Premier League debut ahead of Leeds clash

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Tottenham Hotspur head coach Roberto De Zerbi has declared that 18-year-old prospect Luca Williams-Barnett is ready to make his first Premier League start ahead of Saturday's trip to Leeds United. The teenage attacker caught the eye with an electric cameo off the bench during last weekend's 2-0 home victory over Crystal Palace.

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Italian boss backs teenage sensation

De Zerbi believes Williams-Barnett is prepared for a starting berth after dazzling supporters by dribbling past three Palace defenders during his maiden top-flight outing. That substitute appearance marked only his second senior run-out of the season following a brief Carabao Cup cameo against Charlton Athletic. Despite his limited first-team minutes, the youngster has long generated immense excitement within the north London club's academy.

Veteran stars guide academy talent

Having integrated the playmaker into first-team training alongside seasoned campaigners, the Spurs boss has been impressed by his natural ability since the summer.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's clash, De Zerbi said: "The pre-season, it was clear [he is] a special talent. You recognise the special talent immediately and he doesn't need to show something special, you understand? Everything that he does [is enough] and he is one of the special talents.

"The next step he has to enjoy, he has to follow the older players, the players with more experience like [Andy] Robertson, [James] Maddison, Ben Davies and to find the time to play."

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London derby start previously considered

Although managing the teenager's pathway requires patience, the Italian tactician revealed he nearly named the youngster in his starting XI against London rivals Chelsea last month.

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Addressing his role in nurturing the prospect, De Zerbi added: "It is my responsibility because when you manage young players and so big talents like Luca, it is a bigger responsibility for me.

"He has to be ready when he goes on the pitch. I think it [does] not depend on the result, he can play from the beginning. Before the Chelsea game, I thought to play with him in the first XI, but in the end you have to find the right moment and for them also.

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"I think the age is not so important. The most important is the quality, personality, the behaviour on the pitch and the qualities. And Luca has all of these qualities."

Yorkshire trip tests unbeaten run

Williams-Barnett hopes to feature at Elland Road as ninth-placed Tottenham, on 12 points from nine games, look to extend a four-match unbeaten run. Leeds sit 12th on 11 points during a five-game winless streak after losing 2-0 at Bournemouth, having drawn 1-1 with Spurs last term via goals from Mathys Tel and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Furthermore, the visitors are unbeaten in six league meetings since May 2021, outscoring the Whites 17-7.