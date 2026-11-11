'I can do it!' - Liverpool wonderkid Rio Ngumoha sets sights on Ballon d'Or glory after Harry Kane's historic triumph

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Liverpool teenager Rio Ngumoha has set his sights on winning the Ballon d'Or after being inspired by Harry Kane's historic triumph. The talented winger believes the England striker's recent success can motivate a new generation of players to become the world's best.

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Ngumoha dreams of Ballon d'Or glory

Ngumoha has boldly declared his ambition to win the Ballon d'Or during his career. The 18-year-old believes he has the raw talent and determination to eventually claim football's highest individual honour.

His ambitious comments follow Kane's recent success in securing the prestigious award last month. The Bayern Munich striker made history by becoming the first Englishman to lift the prize since Michael Owen achieved the feat in 2001. The young forward hopes to follow in those exact footsteps as he continues his rapid rise at Anfield.

Kane victory inspires a new generation

Ngumoha feels the Bayern striker's monumental achievement will have a profound impact on the current crop of English talent. He insists that seeing a compatriot universally recognised as the best in the world serves as massive motivation for younger players.

"Harry Kane winning the Ballon d'Or is definitely a big thing," Ngumoha said, as quoted by Reuters. "It's also helped English football now because everyone's seen one of us win the Ballon d'Or.

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"It is definitely encouraging many more people to want to be known as the best player in the world. For me, I would like to achieve it and I think I can do it."

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Making his mark on the European stage

Ngumoha is already proving to be a bright spark for Liverpool during the current campaign. The dynamic winger has quickly established himself as a key part of the senior squad under immense pressure.

He recently showcased his immense potential on the premier European stage. Ngumoha played a crucial role in inspiring Liverpool to a thrilling 4-3 victory over Villarreal in the Champions League last month, proving he can deliver in high-stakes matches.

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His club performances have seamlessly translated to the international stage. Ngumoha is quickly gaining valuable experience at the highest level, representing a new wave of exciting English attacking talent.

Nations League tests await for England

The teenager's impressive club form has earned him another call-up to the England squad. Ngumoha has already made three senior appearances for his country since making his international debut in June.

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He will now hope to feature heavily in this week's crucial Nations League fixtures. England host Croatia at Wembley on Thursday evening. Following the clash in London, the squad faces a demanding away trip. They travel to Madrid to take on Spain on Sunday.