Ramsey wanted to escape ‘comfort zone’ at Arsenal & admits he couldn’t turn Juventus down

Aaron Ramsey admits he was looking to escape his “comfort zone” when walking away from , with an offer from too good to turn down.

The international midfielder had spent 11 years in north London prior to hitting free agency in the summer of 2019.

Fresh terms at Emirates Stadium had been put to him at one stage, but that offer was rescinded.

Ramsey ultimately decided that the time was right for a change, with a new challenge sought outside of British football.

champions Juventus were quick to snap him up on a long-term deal, with a talented 29-year-old delighted to have swapped one European heavyweight for another.

Explaining his move from to , Ramsey told Foot Truck: “Juventus is a massive club, one of the top teams around in the world so when they come calling for you it’s hard for you to turn them down.

“I was in a position where I was at a club for a very long time and I fancied a change to get out of my comfort zone to learn a new language, hopefully very slowly.

“Again to test myself in a different league and all the cup competitions we’re still in.

“We’re a top team and hopefully we can go far in many things and win many trophies and titles here.”

Ramsey was speaking to former Arsenal team-mate and current Juve colleague Wojciech Szczesny.

The Polish goalkeeper made his own move from London to Turin in 2017 and believes a familiar face made the right call in chasing down more major honours away from Emirates Stadium.

Szczesny told Ramsey: “When you come here you get the feeling of how important it is to win.

“When you change the club you arrive at some point in your career where you just want to win trophies.

“It’s good being part of a young project of hopes for the future. But we’re the same age, we’re 29 and at some point you say you’ve got six or seven years of your career left and you just want to win the championship, fight for the and challenge yourself.

“It’s not good just playing for the same team for 10 or 20 years and winning nothing.

“You’ve [Ramsey] won a little bit, you’ve scored a couple of goals at Wembley.”

Ramsey has taken in 24 appearances for Juventus across his debut campaign, with four goals recorded across those outings.