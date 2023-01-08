Pulisic ruled out for ‘weeks’ in Chelsea injury update on USMNT star

Christian Pulisic will be ruled out for “weeks” with the knee injury he picked up for Chelsea against Manchester City, Graham Potter has confirmed.

American forced off against Man City

Nursing a knee complaint

Knocks for Sterling and Aubameyang

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States international lasted just 22 minutes of a 1-0 Premier League defeat for the Blues against the reigning champions at Stamford Bridge. Having been forced from the field, ruling him out of a FA Cup third round clash with City at the Etihad Stadium, Chelsea were left sweating on medical updates on Pulisic. They are still unable to put a definitive timescale on his recovery, but Potter admits that the 24-year-old forward is joining Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the treatment room.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Chelsea boss told reporters when asked for an injury update on the back of a 4-0 cup defeat at City: “Christian opened up his knee in the game the other day, we're still analysing it but it's going to be weeks for him. Raheem had an action in the first minute of the game and we're still analysing that. No timescale yet. Auba felt pain in his back ahead of this one.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic has registered just one goal and two assists through 21 appearances for Chelsea this season and is now facing up to another enforced break after earning himself a starting berth in Potter’s plans.

WHAT NEXT? There has been talk of Pulisic being moved on by Chelsea in the January transfer window, as they seek to bring in attacking reinforcements, but it will be difficult to do a deal while he remains on the sidelines – with there no news as yet on when he will be ready to return to competitive action.