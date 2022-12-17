'Things can change quickly' - Pulisic admits he's not certain to stay at Chelsea as January transfer window approaches

USMNT star Christian Pulisic admitted his future at Chelsea isn't necessarily certain as the January transfer window draws closer.

One goal and two assists in Qatar

As many for Chelsea this term

Not starting enough for his club

WHAT HAPPENED? The forward has been away at the World Cup but could not help his nation progress beyond the last 16 as they lost to the Netherlands. He now returns to Chelsea with doubts lingering over his long-term future having struggled for regular minutes in the Premier League this season.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Right now I'm absolutely back at Chelsea. Focused and ready to finish the season," he told the Indirect Podcast.

"But you know how things work in football. Things change quickly and anything can happen. At the moment, I am just pushing myself in training and working at Chelsea because that's where I am right now."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The American has started just three times in the league for Chelsea this season and so he could be looking for a new club in the winter in the hope of playing more frequently. He has even been touted by Emmanuel Petit to make a switch to Arsenal to help replace the injured Gabriel Jesus.

WHAT NEXT FOR PULISIC? The Blues are back in action on December 27 as they host Bournemouth in the Premier League. Perhaps Pulisic will get a chance to showcase his talents in that fixture.