Peter Bosz lost his temper during PSV's away match against ADO Den Haag on Saturday afternoon. The Eindhoven side's manager clashed with Jalen Hawkins on the touchline in the 51st minute.

Shortly after half-time, PSV goalkeeper Matej Kovár deliberately put the ball out of play so Kodai Sano could receive treatment for an injury.

But Sano did not receive treatment, and ADO decided to keep possession. PSV took exception, and Bosz confronted Hawkins, the home side's number 17, who was standing close to the touchline.

By then, PSV were already struggling in Den Haag. Bosz's side had to play the second half with ten men after Sven Mijnans was sent off.

Earlier, Mijnans had opened the scoring. The forward struck a fine goal in the 21st minute from an excellent cross by Guus Til, whom Mauro Júnior had played through.

Just before half-time, PSV's afternoon went badly wrong. Til went off injured, then Mijnans received his second yellow card in the 43rd minute for a very late sliding tackle in ADO's penalty area.

After the break, the home side sensed an opportunity and equalised in the 55th minute. Juho Kilo's shot from around twenty metres out deflected off Mauro Júnior's heel, leaving Kovář helpless: 1-1. Deep into stoppage time, substitute Matej Sin headed in to give ADO a 2-1 win.