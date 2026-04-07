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Jeroen van Poppel
Articles by Jeroen van Poppel
Transfers
Manchester City
Clarity on a major transfer: this is where Rodri will be playing next season
Imago
Ajax
De Telegraaf pulls no punches regarding the Ajax player following his appearance on a podcast
NOS
Manchester City vs Liverpool
Manchester City
Wim Kieft is flabbergasted: 'He’s an icon, but he’s no longer contributing anything – nothing at all!'
NOS
PSV Eindhoven vs FC Utrecht
PSV Eindhoven
Van der Vaart is blunt: Eredivisie star falls short of the very best
Ajax vs Twente
Ajax
Two Ajax players were laughed at by ESPN: 'What on earth is this!? Hahahaha'
ESPN
Feyenoord
Eredivisie
Feyenoord player gets absolutely torn to shreds: 'He’s a professional footballer, isn’t he!? Outrageous, absolutely outrageous!'
Ajax
Alex Kroes has had enough and is setting the record straight about the 'little white lie' surrounding Ajax
FC Volendam vs Feyenoord
FC Volendam
FC Volendam expects a bonus from PSV for helping them win the league title
ESPN
FC Volendam vs Feyenoord
FC Volendam
FC Volendam vs Feyenoord fans lash out at key player: 'Get rid of that bloke!'
NOS
PSV Eindhoven vs FC Utrecht
PSV Eindhoven
Veerman responds with a single striking word to Koeman’s blunt rejection
Ajax vs Twente
Ajax
FC Twente secure a deserved victory at the Johan Cruijff ArenA and leapfrog Ajax
Transfers
Telstar
'Anthony Correia has reached an agreement in principle with an Eredivisie club'
Transfers
Ajax
Ajax director Beuker has no doubts whatsoever: 'He’s going to dominate the Eredivisie!'
PSV Eindhoven vs FC Utrecht
PSV Eindhoven
PSV is set to make a record-breaking transfer worth over 60 million euros
IMAGO
Telstar vs FC Groningen
Telstar
FC Groningen secure a hard-fought victory on a pitch where they had never won before
PSV Eindhoven vs FC Utrecht
PSV Eindhoven
Jerdy Schouten speaks out immediately about his injury
PSV Eindhoven vs FC Utrecht
PSV Eindhoven
PSV are effectively champions thanks to Saibari’s masterclass and Driouech’s late winner
Getty Images Sport
Freiburg vs Bayern Munich
Freiburg
Bayern Munich complete an unprecedented comeback in a bizarre turn of events
ESPN
PSV Eindhoven vs FC Utrecht
PSV Eindhoven
Just before kick-off, Perez is furious with PSV: 'Seriously now... This isn't normal, is it!?'
Manchester City vs Liverpool
Manchester City
The English media are ruthless and are tearing two Dutch players to pieces following the Man City–Liverpool match
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