PSG sign Hakimi from Inter in deal worth up to €70m

The former Real Madrid defender has completed a switch to the Ligue 1 giants as Mauricio Pochettino continues to add star quality to his squad

Paris Saint-Germain have completed the signing of Inter full-back Achraf Hakimi.

The Morocco international will cost in the region of €60 million (£52m/$71m), plus €10m (£9m$12m) in add-ons, and he leaves the Serie A champions after just one season playing in Italy's top flight.

The transfer comes as a significant blow for Inter, with Hakimi considered to be one of the game's top attacking full-backs, although financial struggles mean the transfer has become a necessity.

What was said?

“I feel a great sense of pride today," Hakimi told PSG's official website. "After Spain, Germany and Italy, Paris Saint-Germain offers me the chance to discover a new championship with one of the most prestigious clubs in the world.

"I can’t wait to meet my new team-mates, the fans and experience the incredible colour and passion inside the Parc des Princes.

"I share the same big ambitions as the coaching staff and my teammates and will do everything I can to deliver what is expected of me.”

Why have Inter sold Hakimi?

It may seem strange that Inter are selling one of their best players having only just won the Serie A title, but the financial issues at the club mean that a transfer that could be worth as much as €70m (£60m/$83m) is too good to turn down.

Indeed, the Italian's club's CEO Giuseppe Marotta admitted as much, stating that, having already seen head coach Antonio Conte depart, allowing Hakimi to leave is a "painful moment".

He told Sky Italia: "Obviously, this is a painful moment for us, but I am an administrator who must guarantee the economic sustainability of the club during a difficult time for the world of football in general.

"Once the Hakimi operation is concluded, it will allow us to have a bit of breathing room and we really hope that we will no longer need to sell any other big players, as we want to maintain most of the squad that won the Scudetto."

Inter fans will undoubtedly be hoping that Hakimi is the last of the club's top players that will be allowed to leave, with Marotta having expressed his desire for Lautaro Martinez to stay, while Romelu Lukaku has already committed his future to the Nerazzurri.

Hakimi's stay in Italy is over, however, with the 22-year-old having made 37 appearances in all competitions for Inter during his one season at the club, helping them win the Serie A title.

Who else could PSG sign?

For PSG, meanwhile, the signing of Hakimi represents a significant coup as Mauricio Pochettino's side look to recover from what was a disappointing 2020-21 campaign that saw them miss out on the Ligue 1 title.

Georginio Wijnaldum has already arrived from Liverpool, while goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is also expected to join on a free transfer from AC Milan.

In theory, PSG are also one of few sides who would be able to afford Lionel Messi's wages, with the Argentine now officially a free agent after his contract with Barcelona expired.

And the French giants have also begun discussions with Sergio Ramos's representatives - the former Real Madrid captain now also available on a free transfer after he failed to agree a new contract at the Bernabeu.

There have also been links with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, as well as Lazio forward Joaquin Correa.

