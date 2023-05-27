PSG boss Christophe Galtier admits 'people expect a lot more' from Lionel Messi despite the Argentine's 'very good' season

Paris Saint-Germain manager Christophe Galtier has defended Lionel Messi's performances this season, although he seemed to aim a dig at the superstar.

Messi has 20 goals and assists

Form called into question

Performances defended by Galtier

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine has scored 20 goals and laid on 20 more in all competitions in what looks set to be his best season at Parc des Princes ahead of an anticipated summer exit. However, his performances have still been called into question, and he has drawn the ire of the club's outspoken ultras after being suspended by the club following an unsolicited trip to Saudi Arabia.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking ahead of PSG's penultimate game of the season against Strasbourg, Galtier defended Messi but also admitted people expect more of a player of his calibre. “Leo has been irreproachable throughout the season in his effort in training. Leo is football. It’s true. I have seen it every day in training, I’ve also seen it in our matches," the coach said.

"This year, he has great statistics. It is already much, much better than last season. I think Leo has had a very good season with PSG, but people still expect a lot more from him."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi is widely expected to leave the French capital this summer, with a move to Saudi Arabia, a return to Barcelona or a switch to MLS all possibilities. Galtier is also not expected to remain at the club, having failed to win a much-coveted Champions League.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? PSG face Strasbourg on Saturday before finishing their campaign against Clermont Foot next Saturday as they look to wrap up the Ligue 1 title.