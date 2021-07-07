PES 2022 demo: Release date, how to download & when is it available?

The football game is set for a major overhaul this year and fans can get a taste of the new edition months in advance

Pro Evolution Soccer remains one of the most popular football games thanks to its focus on gameplay rather than licensing and graphics.

To whet the appetite of gamers, Konami usually releases a demo for the game before its official launch.

This year, Konami has made an early release of the game available as a free download in order to test the online matchmaking system, called "New Football Game Online Performance Test."

A full demo is likely to follow, but the release notes say that "Gameplay, game balance, production, graphics, etc. will be changed and improved."

On this page

When is the PES 2022 demo released?

The first version of PES 2022 available for download is the "New Football Game Online Performance Test" which is a free download and is closer to a beta test version of the game rather than an actual demo.

It was released on June 24 and should be available until July 8.

The download comes with a disclaimer stating that this is not anywhere close to the finished version of PES 2022, which is probably why it was given such a vague name on the PlayStation and Xbox stores:

"The chief goal of the New Football Game Online Performance Test is to assess the stability and connection quality of our servers, as well as the performance of our matchmaking system.



"Please note that all elements of gameplay (controls/balance etc.) and all visuals are a work in progress. Everything is subject to change, and many of these elements will be improved moving forward.



"That being said, we hope this small preview whets your appetite for the official release!"

Which consoles is the PES 2022 demo playable on?

The New Football Game Online Performance Test is currently available for download on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

There is no version available for download on PC, but it is expected that PES 2022 will be confirmed for PC when it is officially announced on July 21.

The Online Performance Test download is available until July 8 only, so you will need to download it before then.

Which teams are in the PES 2022 demo?

Konami has licenses with Juventus, Barcelona, Manchester United and Bayern Munich and all these teams are in the early version of PES 2022 available for download.

The exclusive license with Juventus means that PES is the only football simulation they are in, with the club being called Piemonte Calcio in FIFA, using a fake badge and jersey.

Which stadiums are in the PES 2022 demo?

The only stadium that is available at the moment is the eFootball Stadium, but you can select whether to play during the day or night to see the game's lighting effects.

Pitch and weather conditions are random, while the halves cannot be changed from five minutes each. No extra time or penalties are included, so matches may end in a draw.

Only an online quick match is available currently, living up to the beta title of "New Football Game Online Performance Test."

Article continues below

Download the PES 2022 demo

The PES 2022 New Football Game Online Performance Test demo is available for free as a download for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

The download size is around 6.7GB and is available in the online stores on PlayStation and Xbox.