Goal.com
LiveTickets
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
TOPSHOT-FBL-WC-2026-SAMERICA-QUALIFIERS-PAR-URUAFP
Celine Abrahams

Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

TV Guide & Streaming
Paraguay
World Cup

Everything you need to know about how to watch Paraguay in the World Cup.

Paraguay FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts

How do I use a VPN to watch FIFA World Cup 2026

VPN GuideGemini
Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Official Global Highlights & Catch-Up Hubs

Because the World Cup matches are hosted across North America, the vast time zone differences present a massive logistical challenge for global football fans. With kickoffs frequently scheduled for late evening local time (such as 20:00 or 21:00 in host cities like Kansas City and Santa Clara), viewers across Africa, Europe, and Asia will find themselves facing late-night or early-morning broadcasts.

For fans of Mexican football, keeping up with the latest TV schedules is crucial to never miss a match. Whether you're following Liga MX or the national team, knowing when and where to watch can enhance your viewing experience. While you're planning your viewing schedule, you might also be interested in exploring various options for sports betting. Engaging with betting can add an extra layer of excitement to the games, allowing you to test your predictions and potentially earn rewards. Always ensure to stay informed and bet responsibly as you enjoy the thrilling world of Mexican football.

Global English-Language Directory

The table below outlines the official free-to-air channels and their corresponding digital streaming apps across major English-speaking countries and global regions for the World Cup:

Country / Region

Free Streaming App / Platform

United Kingdom

BBC iPlayer / ITVX

Australia

SBS On Demand

India

Zee5

United States

Tubi / Fox Sports App

Canada

CTV App / TSN Digital

South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa

SABC Plus

MENA (Middle East & North Africa)

beIN Sports YouTube / TOD (Free Tier)

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

Worldwide FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcasters

🌎 Country

📺 Broadcaster

🇦🇫 Afghanistan

ATN

🇦🇱 Albania

TV Klan

🇩🇿 Algeria

beIN SPORTS Connect

🇦🇩 Andorra

TVE La 1 | M6 | beIN Sports 1 | M6+

🇦🇷 Argentina

Telefe Argentina | DIRECTV Sports Argentina | DGO | mitelefe | Paramount+

🇦🇺 Australia

SBS | SBS On Demand

🇦🇹 Austria

ORF eins | ORF ON

🇧🇪 Belgium

La Une | Proximus Pickx | RTBF Auvio Direct | Sporza

🇧🇴 Bolivia

Red Uno | Unitel | Tigo Sports Bolivia | Disney+ Premium Chile | Entel TV

🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Arena Sport

🇧🇷 Brazil

SporTV | Globo | Globoplay | SBT | Zapping | N Sports | Claro TV+ | Sky+ | CazéTV | Vivo Play

🇧🇬 Bulgaria

BNT

🇨🇦 Canada

TSN+ | TSN1 | CTV | RDS App | CTV App | Crave

🇨🇱 Chile

Chilevision | DIRECTV Sports Chile | DGO | Disney+ Premium Chile | Paramount+

🇨🇴 Colombia

Caracol TV | RCN Television | DIRECTV Sports Colombia | DGO | Deportes RCN En Vivo | Caracol Play | ditu | Radio Nacional de Colombia | Paramount+

🇨🇷 Costa Rica

Teletica Canal 7 | Azteca Deportes En Vivo | TDMAX | FOX

🇭🇷 Croatia

HRTi

🇨🇾 Cyprus

Sigma TV

🇨🇿 Czechia

ČT Sport | OnePlay

🇩🇰 Denmark

TV2 Denmark | TV2 Play Denmark

🇪🇨 Ecuador

DIRECTV Sports Ecuador | DGO | Teleamazonas | Paramount+

🇸🇻 El Salvador

Canal 4 El Salvador | Azteca Deportes En Vivo | Tigo Sports El Salvador | FOX

🇪🇪 Estonia

Go3 Extra Sports Estonia

🇫🇯 Fiji

FBC Sports

🇫🇮 Finland

MTV3 | MTV Urheilu 1 | MTV Katsomo

🇫🇷 France

M6 | beIN Sports 1 | M6+ | beIN SPORTS CONNECT | Molotov | Free | 6play | myCANAL

🇩🇪 Germany

ZDF | MagentaTV

🇬🇹 Guatemala

TeleOnce Guatemala | Azteca Deportes En Vivo | Chapin TV | Tigo Sports Guatemala | FOX

🇭🇳 Honduras

Azteca Deportes En Vivo | Tigo Sports Honduras | FOX

🇭🇰 Hong Kong

ViuTV | 616 Now Sports 4K | 618 Now Sports

🇮🇩 Indonesia

TVRI | Vidio | TVRI Sport

🇮🇷 Iran

beIN SPORTS Connect

🇮🇪 Ireland

RTÉ

🇮🇹 Italy

DAZN Italia | RAI 1 | RaiPlay

🇯🇵 Japan

DAZN Japan

🇽🇰 Kosovo

RTK1 | ArtMotion | TV Vala Kosovo Telecom

🇲🇴 Macau

ViuTV

🇲🇺 Mauritius

New World Sport App

🇲🇽 Mexico

Canal 5 Televisa | Azteca 7 | TUDN En Vivo | Azteca Deportes En Vivo | ViX Mexico

🌎 Middle East and North Africa

beIN SPORTS CONNECT

🇳🇵 Nepal

Himalaya TV | DGO | Himalaya Sports TV

🇳🇱 Netherlands

NPO 1 | Ziggo Go | Canal+ Netherlands

🇳🇿 New Zealand

TVNZ 1 | TVNZ+

🇳🇮 Nicaragua

Azteca Deportes En Vivo | Tigo Sports Nicaragua | FOX

🇳🇴 Norway

TV 2 Direkte | TV 2 Play

🇵🇦 Panama

RPC | TVN Panama | Azteca Deportes En Vivo | TVMax | Medcom GO | Tigo Sports Panama | FOX

🇵🇪 Peru

DIRECTV Sports Peru | DGO | Disney+ Premium Chile | Paramount+

🇵🇹 Portugal

Sport TV

🇷🇴 Romania

Antena 1 | Antena Play

🇸🇲 San Marino

DAZN Italia | RAI 1 | RaiPlay

🇸🇬 Singapore

Singtel TV GO | meWATCH

🇿🇦 South Africa

SABC 3 | SABC Plus | Sporty TV App

🇪🇸 Spain

DAZN Spain | TVE La 1 | RTVE Play | fuboTV España

🇸🇪 Sweden

TV4 Sweden | TV4 Play

🇨🇭 Switzerland

RAI 1 | SRF zwei | RTS 2 | RTS Sport | SRF Play | Sunrise TV

🇹🇷 Türkiye

tabii

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

BBC iPlayer | ITVX |

🇺🇸 United States

FOX Network | fuboTV | Telemundo | Telemundo Deportes En Vivo | Peacock | Foxsports.com | FOX Sports App | Tubi | FOX One | Futbol de Primera Radio

🇺🇾 Uruguay

DIRECTV Sports Uruguay | DGO | Canal 5 Uruguay | Paramount+

🇺🇿 Uzbekistan

Zo'r TV

🇻🇪 Venezuela

DIRECTV Sports Venezuela | DGO | inter

🇻🇳 Vietnam

VTV 3 | VTV Go

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in Paraguay?

In Paraguay, the official broadcasting rights for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup are shared between major free-to-air commercial networks (Trece, GEN TV, and Unicanal) and premium television providers. Here is exactly how you can catch the action:

📺 Free-to-Air Television 

Trece, GEN TV & Unicanal: As the national free-to-air broadcasters, these channels will share terrestrial coverage of select matches throughout the tournament. You can catch key fixtures, including the Albirroja's group stage matches and the World Cup Final, without needing a paid subscription.

📱 Digital & Premium Streaming 

Tigo Sports: For comprehensive access, Tigo Sports serves as the primary pay-TV home for the tournament in Paraguay, broadcasting all 104 matches of the schedule. While basic games are available on local open TV, full exclusive access to the complete tournament calendar is available through the Tigo Sports App and their cable channels.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now


ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting