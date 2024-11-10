How to watch today's Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Newcastle United will aim to book three straight wins on the spin in all competitions when they take on a resurgent Nottingham Forest side in Sunday's Premier League fixture at the City Ground.

The Magpies find themselves leaning towards the bottom half of the league standings table even after snapping a five-game winless run in the English top flight with a 1-0 victory over Arsenal last weekend.

Meanwhile, Forest will seek to strengthen their hold in the Premier League top-five following back-to-back wins against Crystal Palace, Leicester City and West Ham.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Peacock Premium.

Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 am ET / 2 pm GMT Venue: City Ground

The Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United will be played at the City Ground in Nottinghamshire, England.

It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET / 2 pm GMT on Sunday, November 10, 2024.

Team news & squads

Nottingham Forest team news

While Danilo and Ibrahim Sangare remain sidelined due to injury, the West Ham-owned James Ward-Prowse is available for selection after he was ineligible to face his parent club last time out.

Ryan Yates, Nicolas Dominguez and Morgan Gibbs-White would feature through the middle; and having found the net in four consecutive games, former Newcastle man Chris Wood should continue to lead the line.

Nottingham Forest possible XI: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Moreno; Dominguez, Yates; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sels, Miguel Defenders: Morata, Murillo, Williams, Omobamidele, Toffolo, Moreno, Boly, Milenkovic, Aina, Abbott Midfielders: Anderson, Gibbs-White, Dominguez, Ward-Prowse, Yates Forwards: Awoniyi, Wood, Jota Silva, Elanga, Sosa

Newcastle United team news

Joe Willock is expected to shake off his niggle from the Arsenal game to be included in the XI against Forest on Sunday.

However, Magpies manager Eddie Howe will remain with the injured lot of Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson, but Jacob Murphy could return after recovering from a hamstring injury.

In attack, Anthony Gordon and Joelinton will continue in support of Alexander Isak.

Newcastle United possible XI: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Gordon, Isak, Joelinton.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pope, Dubravka, Gillespie, Ruddy, Vlachodimos Defenders: Schar, Targett, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Kelly, Burn, A. Murphy Midfielders: Joelinton, Tonali, Barnes, J. Murphy, Almiron, Willock, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Miley Forwards: Gordon, Isak, Osula

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 28, 2024 Nottingham Forest 1-1 (3-4 pen.) Newcastle United Carabao Cup February 10, 2024 Nottingham Forest 2-3 Newcastle United Premier League December 26, 2023 Newcastle United 1-3 Nottingham Forest Premier League March 17, 2023 Nottingham Forest 1-2 Newcastle United Premier League August 6, 2022 Newcastle United 2-0 Nottingham Forest Premier League

