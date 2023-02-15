Manchester United star Ella Toone has had her red card for violent conduct against Tottenham overturned on appeal.

Toone given straight red against Spurs

WSL have overturned dismissal after appeal

Huge boost for United ahead of Chelsea clash

WHAT HAPPENED? Toone was shown a straight red after reacting angrily to a coming together with Spurs midfielder Eveliina Summanen, pushing the Finland international when the pair were tangled on the floor. She was sent off for the offence, but has now had that decision - and subsequent three-game suspension - overturned following a successful appeal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The news is a major boost for United ahead of a vital stretch of games. Toone will now be available for a top-of-the-table WSL clash against Chelsea on Sunday 12 March, as well as an FA Cup meeting with Durham and league match against struggling Leicester.

WHAT THEY SAID? United boss Marc Skinner was supportive of the midfielder after the Spurs game, saying to Sky Sports: "We want our players to show passion, commitment, energy. When you hold your face [in the way Summanen did], it’s play-acting in my opinion. Obviously with Ella, we’ll look at that. But we’ll not put Ella in a position where… I want to see that from her, I want to see passion in our players, commitment, and there’s a little bit of play-acting there. It’s something we’ll work on internally, of course, we have to be accountable but you need a little bit of help from other players as well.”

DID YOU KNOW? Toone has registered seven WSL assists this season, with only Chelsea's Guro Reiten managing more.

THE VERDICT: This really is massive for United. There is a long way to go of course, and Chelsea typically end the season strongly, but a maiden WSL title is currently in their hands. Beating the Blues next month would be a huge statement to the footballing world as they look to ditch their tag as a selling club and keep hold of their top stars, such as Arsenal target Alessia Russo, this summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR TOONE? She is currently away with England as the Lionesses look to defend their Arnold Clark Cup title this month.