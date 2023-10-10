Will Nicolas Jackson be fit for Arsenal clash? Chelsea star withdraws from Senegal squad after undergoing operation

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has withdrawn from the Senegal squad after undergoing minor surgery during the international break.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to the Daily Mirror, Jackson stayed in London instead of joining up with the Senegal squad to undergo surgery on a minor wrist issue, with the Chelsea star set to be fit for their next clash in the Premier League against Arsenal on October 21.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 22-year-old has struggled to find the back of the net since arriving at Stamford Bridge from Villarreal this summer with just three goals to his name, but he will be keen to build on his most recent performance, as he netted the fourth and final goal during Chelsea's 4-1 victory over Burnley last weekend.

WHAT NEXT FOR JACKSON? The Blues striker will undergo a short rehabilitation process following the procedure, as he looks to make a full recovery in time for the London derby against Mikel Arteta's squad next week.