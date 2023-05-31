Neymar only wants Man Utd transfer if he leaves PSG - but potential deal is linked with Qatari takeover at Old Trafford

Neymar is reportedly only interested in joining Manchester United if he leaves Paris Saint-Germain, but a move depends on the club's takeover saga.

Neymar set to depart PSG

Only wants Man Utd transfer

But move dependent on Qatari takeover

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian isn't out of contract at the Parc des Princes for another four years, but recent vehement protests outside his own home have reportedly pushed him towards the exit doors. It was revealed last Monday that United had opened talks with Neymar over a sensational summer move, and Foot Mercato is now reporting that Old Trafford is the 31-year-old's preferred destination.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Indeed, Neymar is thought to only want to join United should he decide to leave PSG. The decision is a potential blow to other Premier League clubs who had registered an interest with the Brazilian in the past. Chelsea, Newcastle and even Manchester City have all been linked, while Neymar is thought to have already rejected advances from Saudi Arabia due to his strong preference for United.

AND WHAT'S MORE: However, as with much of this summer's transfer activity, any move hinges on United's ongoing takeover saga. British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly leading the way alongside the Qatari bid led by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani for a complete buy-out offer. Foot Mercato reports that Neymar's relationship with Qatar, not least through PSG's current owners, would facilitate a move - should Sheikh Jassim's bid prove successful.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty/Twitter

Getty Images

Qib.com.qa & Man Utd

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? As the takeover process at United process draws out even further, a decision is expected on the winning bidder sometime this summer, several months after the initial deadline. A stay in the French capital for the Brazilian cannot be ruled out either, after he featured alongside fellow wantaway Lionel Messi in the club's video promoting their new home kit.