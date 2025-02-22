How to watch today's Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Third on the Premier League standings table, Nottingham Forest travel to St. James' Park to take on Newcastle United on Sunday.

However, both sides will be looking to return to winning ways as the Magpies and Forest last endured 4-0 and 2-1 defeats against Manchester City and Fulham, respectively. Moreover, Eddie Howe's men find themselves outside the European spots.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and will be available to stream online live on Sky Go.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo, Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA Network and Telemundo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League St James' Park

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest will be played at St. James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET / 2 pm GMT on Sunday, February 23, 2025.

Team news & squads

Newcastle United team news

Howe will remain without knee injury victims Joelinton, Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman.

Alexander Isak should lead the line of attack, alongside Jacob Murphy and Anthony Gordon.

Nottingham Forest team news

Callum Hudson-Odoi returned from a knock off the bench in the Fulham loss and could make the XI here.

With manager Nuno Espirito Santo potentially opting for a 4-2-3-1 formation, defender Morato may need to sit out while Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga and Morgan Gibbs-White complete the attacking lineup.

Taiwo Awoniyi and goalkeeper Carlos Miguel remain sidelined for Forest.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links