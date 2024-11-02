This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
St James' Park
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Newcastle United vs Arsenal Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On the back of Carabao Cup wins, Newcastle United and Arsenal will be looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they meet at St. James' Park on Saturday.

Newcastle and Arsenal defeated Chelsea and Preston, respectively, in their mid-week cup games. However, while the Magpies are coming off a 2-1 league loss against Chelsea, Mikel Arteta's side were last held to a 2-2 draw by Liverpool in the English top flight.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Newcastle United vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United KingdomTNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate
United StatesUSA, Universo, Fubo, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream
AustraliaOptus Sport
CanadaFubo
GermanySky Sports Premier League
IndiaStar Sports Select 1, Disney+ Hotstar VIP
Republic of IrelandTNT Sports 1
SpainDAZN
ItalySky Go Italia, Sky Sport Calcio
NetherlandsViaplay
South AfricaSuperSport

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1, and TNT Sports Ultimate, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

In the United States (U.S.), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA and Universo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Newcastle United vs Arsenal kick-off time & stadium

Date:November 2, 2024
Kick-off time:8:30 am ET / 12:30 pm GMT
Venue:St. James' Park

The Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal will be played at St. James' Park in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

It will kick off at 5:30 am PT / 8:30 am ET / 12:30 pm GMT on Saturday, November 2, 2024.

Team news & squads

Newcastle United team news

Winger Anthony Gordon returned to action in the cup game against Chelsea, but Jacob Murphy could be ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Alekander Isak, meanwhile, is expected to shake off his niggle to lead the line of attack.

On the injury front, Jamaal Lascelles, Sven Botman, Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson remain confined to the treatment room.

Newcastle United possible XI: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Barnes, Isak, Gordon.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Pope, Dubravka, Gillespie, Ruddy, Vlachodimos
Defenders:Schar, Targett, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Kelly, Burn, A. Murphy
Midfielders:Joelinton, Tonali, Barnes, J. Murphy, Almiron, Willock, Guimaraes, Longstaff, Miley
Forwards:Gordon, Isak, Osula

Arsenal team news

Jurrien Timber started in the Preston win despite suffering from cramps in the previous game, and could start again, but Gabriel Magalhaes may need more time to recover from a knee issue. Meanwhile, Ben White has been passed fit to feature at the back.

Martin Odegaard, Riccardo Calafiori, Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu are the injury absentees at the club.

In case Gabriel is left out, Jakub Kiwior would be called in to partner William Saliba at centre-back, while the likes of Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Declan Rice can all expect recalls to the XI.

Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Kiwior, Timber; Rice, Partey; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli; Havertz.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Neto, Raya
Defenders:Saliba, White, Gabriel, Timber, Kiwior, Zinchenko
Midfielders:Partey, Jorginho, Merino, Havertz, Rice
Forwards:Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard, Sterling

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Newcastle United and Arsenal across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
February 2, 2024Arsenal 4-1 Newcastle UnitedPremier League
November 4, 2023Newcastle United 1-0 ArsenalPremier League
May 7, 2023Newcastle United 0-2 ArsenalPremier League
January 3, 2023Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle UnitedPremier League
May 16, 2022Newcastle United 2-0 ArsenalPremier League

Useful links

