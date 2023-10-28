The new Cristiano Ronaldo?! Vinicius Jr raves about Jude Bellingham after Real Madrid beat Barcelona in El Clasico

Vinicius Jr. compared Jude Bellingham's impact at Real Madrid to former club legend Cristiano Ronaldo after his two goals against Barcelona.

Vinicius hails Jude Bellingham

Compared midfielder with Cristiano Ronaldo

Bellingham brace helped Real conquer El Clasico

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian winger hailed Jude Bellingham for his brace in his maiden El Clasico as Real Madrid came back from behind to beat arch-rivals Barcelona 2-1 on Saturday.

Vinicius spoke about the England international's impact at Los Blancos and went on to compare him with Cristiano Ronaldo who used to be the heartthrob of Madrid fans during his time in Spain.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters after the game, Vinicius said, "Incredible, he always makes a difference, the fans were used to Cristiano and Jude has now arrived for us. We are a lot of young players, we are always together on and off the field. This creates unity and makes us a good team that wants to improve and win a lot of things."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 20-year-old midfielder, who now has 13 goals in as many matches in all competitions, had earlier broken Ronaldo's record of having the most number of goal contributions at the Madrid-based club after 10 matches. After Saturday's Clasico, the former Dortmund star has now netted 10 times in La Liga which is more than what another club legend Zinedine Zidane ever scored in one season.

WHAT NEXT? After reclaiming top spot in the league table, Carlo Ancelotti's side will now prepare to face Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on November 5.