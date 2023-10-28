Jude Bellingham backed to score '20-25 goals easily' this season for Real Madrid after Clasico double

Carlo Ancelotti claimed that Jude Bellingham is capable of scoring 20 to 25 goals this season for Real Madrid.

Ancelotti praised Bellingham's goalscoring prowess

Backed him to score 20 to 25 goals

Bellingham's brace helped Real Madrid beat Barca

WHAT HAPPENED? Bellingham continued with his incredible goalscoring form as his brace helped Real Madrid pick up a crucial win over Barcelona in the season's first El Clasico.

Los Blancos boss Ancelotti admitted that he has been left pleasantly surprised by the midfielder's goalscoring prowess and predicted that the English international would end up scoring 20 or more goals for the club this season.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Ancelotti said, "Yes, we are surprised, with his level and his effectiveness above all. He comes from the second line. Today he surprised us with his shot with a wonderful goal from the front. He seems like a veteran, it is clear that the objective was to win, and the draw has changed us.

"He can easily reach 20-25 goals because he has started very well. We don't consider him a scorer, but at the moment he is scoring a lot of goals. Although we expect many, too, from the forwards."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 20-year-old has now scored 10 league goals in as many appearances since joining the Spanish giants this summer. His goals tally in La Liga is more than what Zinedine Zidane ever scored for the club in a single season.

WHAT NEXT? Ancelotti's side will be next seen in action against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on November 5.