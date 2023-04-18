Former Oxford United manager Karl Robinson had an altercation with Mikel Arteta and his coaching staff after their FA Cup defeat against the Gunners.

Arsenal faced Oxford United in the 3rd Round of the FA Cup in January

Karl Robinson had a fallout with Mikel Arteta and his staff after the 3-0 defeat

Hopes that Man City end up winning the league

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal locked horns with Oxford United in the 3rd Round of the FA Cup in January and after the Gunners marched on to a routine victory, Mikel Arteta and Karl Robinson had a fallout near the touchline at the Kassam Stadium.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I have seen it first hand, it isn’t necessarily always him though,” the former Oxford manager, Robinson told talkSPORT.

“I think there is one or two behind him that don’t conduct themselves great at a time, which I was shocked by.

“Listen, they were moaning at us for going down and wasting time. I tell you what, we will play Arsenal, right, and we will give you all the ball, 95 minutes. We are obviously going to be looking to set plays and taking more long throw-ins," elaborated Robinson talking about his previous team's tactics.

“One of his staff members was calling me a cheat, this, and that, and I said ‘thank you.'”

“I just love Pep Guardiola and I’m just addicted to watching Man City play. I respect what Arsenal have done, they have been outstanding," said Robinson.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite the Gunners emerging victorious against Robinson's former employees, Arsenal were knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester City. Robinson, who was sacked from his role later, now wants Manchester City to leapfrog Arsenal in the Premier League title race and lift that trophy once again.

“I want City to win it [the title], because of Guardiola,” said Robinson who joked that he doesn't want Arsenal to win the Premier League because of Arteta.

"Yeh, probably," he answered talkSPORT host Jim White on the matter.

Robinson then went on to praise the competitiveness of English football.

“Without what Arsenal have done this season, the league would have been completely boring. It will go down to hopefully the last few games."

“That’s why we do have the best leagues in the world, and part of that is having competition for Manchester City over the last three or four years and they are certainly going to do that.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Although the Gunners still sit at the pinnacle of the Premier League table, Manchester City have a game in hand. With just four points separating the two sides, the clash at the Etihad Stadium between Guardiola and Arteta could end up deciding the destiny of the title race.