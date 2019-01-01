Mexico vs USA: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The Gold Cup Final in Chicago features the two CONCACAF giants for the first time since 2011, with the USMNT looking to avenge that 4-2 defeat

The Gold Cup final sees and the U.S. men's national team face off in the middle of transition periods for both sides after disappointment in recent years, but the chance to lift the title against their rivals is one that doesn't come up every year.

They have shared the last nine cups between themselves and last met in the final back in 2011, with Mexico winning 4-2 in a thrilling match.

Having allowed just one goal throughout their tournament run, the USA will be confident of avenging that defeat and retain their title won in 2017, but Mexico are the most successful side in the tournament's history with ten trophies to their name, and will go into the match as favourites.

Game USA vs Mexico Date Sunday, July 7 Time 2:00am BST / 9:00pm ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial) .

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream Fox Sports 1 / Univision fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on Premier Sports 1 and can be streamed via Premier Player HD.

UK TV channel Online stream Premier Sports 1 Premier Player HD

Squads & Team News

Position Mexico squad Goalkeepers Ochoa, Orozco, Gonzales. Defenders Moreno, Araujo, Salcedo, Reyes, Montes, Navarro, Rodriguez, Gallardo. Midfielders Guardado, Alvarez, Dos Santos, Pineda, Rodriguez, Montes, Gutierrez, Antuna. Forwards Jimenez, Pizarro, Alvarado, Vega.

Mexico came to the tournament without the likes of Javier Hernandez, Carlos Vela, Hector Herrera, Hirving Lozano, Miguel Layun and Jesus Corona in the squad but will be looking to underline their dominance in the region with victory with an under-strength side.

Their 1-0 win over Haiti after extra time in the semi-final was more laboured than Gerardo 'Tata' Martino would have liked, but he is unlikely to tinker with his squad too much at this late stage.

Possible Mexico XI: Ochoa; Gallardo, Moreno, Salcedo, Rodriguez; Guardado, Alvarez, Dos Santos; Pizarro, Jimenez, Alvarado.

Position USA squad Goalkeepers Steffen, Johnson, Miller. Defenders Gonzalez, Lima, Zimmerman, Ream, Cannon, Lovitz, Miazga, Long. Midfielders Bradley, Pulisic, Trapp, McKennie, Roldan, Mihailovic. Forwards Altidore, Lewis, Boyd, Morris, Zardes, Arriola.

Gregg Berhalter may name an unchanged side after his team's convincing 3-1 win over in the semi-finals.

However with Gyasi Zardes outscoring Jozy Altidore three to one at this tournament so far, the coach does have a decision to make up front.

Possible USA XI: Steffen; Ream, Long, Miazga, Cannon; Bradley, Pulisic, McKennie; Arriola, Altidore, Morris.

Betting & Match Odds

Mexico are 11/8 favourites to win this match with Bet365. The USA can be backed at 2/1, while a draw is available at 11/5.

Match Preview

Neither of these sides came into the tournament with their squads at full capacity, but it is a mark of their dominance in the competition that they are unsurprising finalists.

Without a number of star names, Mexico will be placing their hopes largely on Raul Jimenez' shoulders. The striker is currently one behind Canada's Jonathan David's total of six goals in the golden boot race, scoring in four of Mexico's five games so far.

But manager Martinez knows he can't afford to take dominance in the game for granted, and is concerned about the threat posed by the 's main man, Christian Pulisic.

"I think Christian Pulisic is one of the greatest emerging players in world football in this era, without doubt," Martino said.

"He's one of the most unsettling players I've seen in recent times. And I believe that if we don't give him special attention, above all when we are attacking, then we won't do well.

"He's a player we have to give a lot of attention because he can decide a game on his own."

His opposite number, Gregg Berhalter, is fully confident in the ability of his players to exploit what he sees as a potentially vulnerable Mexico side.

“It’s a good team," he admitted. "Quality players, a good team concept, with a lot of intensity that they play with, and they can hurt teams. Having said that, they’re also vulnerable, and we’ll plan to hurt them as well.”

Captain Michael Bradley, meanwhile, has been full of praise for the job done by Martinez since taking over as Mexico boss in January this year.

“When I watch them right now, I think that Tata Martino has done a very good job of putting his imprint on the team in a short amount of time,” he said.

“You watch them and you see a Tata Martino team. They’re mobile, They’re dynamic.

"They are very good in transition when they can win balls and get guys moving forward. They look to press and be aggressive.”