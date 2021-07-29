Mexico vs Canada: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

El Tri is out to reach its second Gold Cup final in succession, but the Canucks stand in their way

A place in the Gold Cup final is the prize on offer to Mexico or Canada as they collide in the semi-finals at NRG Stadium in Houston on Thursday.

El Tri is the heavy favorite, boasting plenty of Gold Cup pedigree, but Les Rouges could well pull off an upset, having impressed in the tournament so far.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of team news and more.

TV channel & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Mexico roster Goalkeepers Talavera, Cota, Orozco Defenders Araujo, Salcedo, O. Rodriguez, K. Alvarez, Moreno, Sepulveda, L. Rodriguez, Gallardo Midfielders Edson Alvarez, J. dos Santos, Sanchez, Pineda, Cervantes, Gutierrez, Herrera, Efrain Alvarez Forwards Pulido, Funes Mori, Corona

Gerardo Martino's side has scored seven goals and conceded none on their way to the semi-finals and the team is a fairly settled one, so few, if any chances are expected.

Rogelio Funes Mori has three goals in this tournament - including one in the quarter-finals against Honduras - while Orbelin Pineda has shone in the absence of the injured Hirving Lozano.

Predicted Mexico starting XI: Talavera, Rodriguez, Araujo, Moreno, Gallardo, Dos Santos, Alvarez, Herrera, Corona, Funes Mori, Pineda.

Position Canada roster Goalkeepers St Clair, Crepeau, Leutwiler Defenders Johnston, Miller, Vitoria, Sturing, Henry, Laryea, Gutierrez Midfielders Piette, Eustaquio, Fraser, Kaye, Paton, Osorio Forwards Pasher, Cavallini, Hoilett, Corbeanu, Buchanan, Akindele

Canada head coach John Herdman will be forced into making some changes to his starting lineup, with Steven Vitoria and Lucas Cavallini picking up suspensions.

Tesho Akindele, a late addition to the panel to replace Cyle Larin, should come in for Cavallini, while Doneill Henry could deputise for Vitoria.

Predicted Canada starting XI: Crepeau, Johnston, Henry, Miller, Laryea, Eustaquio, Kaye, Buchanan, Hoilett, Osorio, Akindele.

Recent results & head-to-head

Last four results

Mexico results Canada results Mexico 3-0 Honduras (Jul 24) Canada 2-0 Costa Rica (Jul 25) Mexico 1-0 El Salvador (Jul 18) USMNT 1-0 Canada (Jul 18) Guatemala 0-3 Mexico (Jul 14) Haiti 1-4 Canada (Jul 15) Mexico 0-0 Trinidad & Tobago (Jul 10) Canada 4-1 Martinique (Jul 11)

