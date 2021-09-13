FIFA 22: Messi confirmed as highest rated player as PSG star edges Ronaldo to top spot
Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi has been confirmed as the highest rated player in the upcoming FIFA 22 video game.
Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is the second best footballer in the latest edition of the popular franchise, while Messi's long-term rival, Manchester United man Cristiano Ronaldo, has to make do with being third-ranked overall.
PSG have a strong showing in the list of the best players in the game, with Messi's team mates Kylian Mbappe and Neymar rated fifth and sixth, behind Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.
Veteran leads stacked field
Having brought the curtain down on his career as a one-club man this year following his move to Paris from Barcelona, Messi has still seen his final exploits at Camp Nou earn him top spot ahead of his rivals.
As part of a top three all arguably past the peak of their powers, it is a tribute to their skill that they continue to dominate ahead of younger contemporaries such as Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, who does not make the top 10.
Elsewhere, there are key spots for Tottenham forward and England captain Harry Kane after he went within a whisker of Euro 2020 glory this summer, while Jan Oblak is rewarded for a title-winning season in La Liga as top goalkeeper.
FIFA 22's top players in full
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|FIFA 22 rating
|1
|Lionel Messi
|RW
|93
|2
|Robert Lewandowski
|ST
|92
|3
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|ST
|91
|4
|Kevin De Bruyne
|CM
|91
|5
|Kylian Mbappe
|ST
|91
|6
|Neymar
|LW
|91
|7
|Jan Oblak
|GK
|91
|8
|Harry Kane
|ST
|90
|9
|N'Golo Kante
|CDM
|90
|10
|Manuel Neuer
|GK
|90
|11
|Marc-Andre ter Stegen
|GK
|90
More follows.