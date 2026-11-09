'I'm so tired and also disappointed' - Matheus Cunha admits sitting in the relegation zone 'is not normal' after Manchester United's 4-4 thriller against Aston Villa

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Manchester United forward Matheus Cunha has expressed his exhaustion and frustration after his side twice fought back from two goals down to salvage a 4-4 home draw against Aston Villa. Despite rescuing a dramatic late point at Old Trafford on Sunday, the Red Devils enter the November international break languishing in 18th place.

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Brazilian forward laments slow starts

Cunha played the full 90 minutes on Sunday after inspiring a midweek 3-2 Champions League comeback win over Roma, earning a 16th-minute penalty when fouled by Boubacar Kamara and testing keeper Zion Suzuki from distance. Bruno Fernandes converted that spot-kick before Youri Tielemans cancelled out early strikes from Alysson and Nicolas Jackson. After John McGinn's penalty and Leon Goretzka made it 4-2, stoppage-time goals from Joshua Zirkzee and Patrick Dorgu rescued a point.

Late comebacks mask mentality issue

Questioning why his team only show urgency after falling behind, Cunha told Sky Sports: "I'm so tired and also disappointed. After the other night [against Roma] we talked about how we concede goals and have the mentality to come back in the game.

"We did it again where we had to play like Manchester United and go forward. We showed courage, but we only do this after we concede goals.

"We showed character after conceding goals. If we had shown that character and courage before, then we will win more games.

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"I don't know why we are making it hard for ourselves. We all work hard, and we all want to be the best. We need to change our mentality from the beginning."

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Attacker sympathises with frustrated supporters

Failing to keep a clean sheet across their opening 10 league games for the first time since 1986-87 has left United in their lowest position at this stage of a top-flight campaign since sitting 20th that same season.

Understanding why the Old Trafford faithful are unhappy, Cunha added: "Before we played, everyone is a fan. You understand why they are frustrated. This is completely fine; we understand.

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"We are on the pitch, and we need to manage this. We need to change the mentality, be in the game. I don't think the fans are against us; it's just that they want to see us perform and win games.

"Before anything else, we need to look inside to us - the players, the staff. It's a huge club and to feel something like this [being so low down in the standings] is not normal."

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Liverpool test awaits after hiatus

Winless in eight Premier League outings to match a barren run from April to May 2025, United are now guaranteed to spend at least 15 straight days in the drop zone, their longest top-flight stretch since a 28-day spell in September and October 1986. Cunha and his team-mates must use the two-week international pause to fix their defensive flaws. Once domestic action resumes in a fortnight, the Red Devils face a daunting clash against rivals Liverpool.