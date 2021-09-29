Manchester United defender Wan-Bissaka given two-match Champions League ban after Young Boys red card

The Red Devils defender was sent off during their opening European game in Switzerland, and will now miss the next couple of fixtures

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been handed a two-match ban after he was sent off during Manchester United's defeat away to Young Boys in the Champions League.

The right-back was dismissed for a mis-timed challenge during the first half of the game in Switzerland, with United going on to suffer a shock 2-1 defeat.

Wan-Bissaka will now miss the next two fixtures in the Champions League, starting with their game at home to Villarreal on Wednesday night, as well as the match with Atalanta at Old Trafford on October 20.

What happened?

UEFA confirmed the news of Wan-Bissaka's punishment on Wednesday morning, following the incident during the game in Bern earlier this month.

The full-back received his marching orders after just 34 minutes after as he lunged in on Young Boys player Christopher Martins, with the referee consulting VAR before showing the defender a straight red card.

That saw United - who were leading 1-0 at the time through a Cristiano Ronaldo opener - cede control of the match, and they were beaten by a winner in second-half stoppage time.

Where does this leave Man Utd?

After the game, Solskjaer was left lamenting his right-back's lack of discipline, telling reporters: "In football in general, not just the Champions League, discipline is a huge part of the game.

"Aaron's normally a very, very astute tackler, one of the best in the world, so we know we've given ourselves a more difficult task. We did it last year when everyone thought we were through after two games."

Article continues below

Wan-Bissaka will likely be replaced by Diogo Dalot, who came on at right-back as a half-time substitute during the game in Switzerland, for the match against Villarreal as United look for revenge against the side who beat them in last season's Europa League final.

The former Crystal Palace defender had been ever-present in the Premier League and Europe for United until now, but will have to watch from the sidelines as his team-mates attempt to earn their first points of the Champions League campaign.

Further Reading