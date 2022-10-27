Manchester United vs Sheriff Tiraspol : Lineups and LIVE updates

Manchester United return to Theatre of Dreams as they take on Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol in UEFA Europa League action on Thursday night.

Manchester United will be aiming for all three points when they face Moldovan outfit Sheriff Tiraspol at Old Trafford in UEFA Europa League group E, with a solitary point enough to guarantee progression to the next stage of the competition.

The Red Devils snatched a morale-boosting last-gasp equaliser in a closely-fought 1-1 draw at Chelsea over the weekend. Former Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro scored a stoppage-time header to gatecrash Blues' party.



The hosts now turn their attentions to the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, looking to wrap up a their progression to the next round with a game to spare. They are currently sitting second in Group E, trailing group leaders Real Sociedad thanks to a defeat at Old Trafford last month.

They face third-placed Sheriff and hold a six point lead over the Moldovan minnows but they need to avoid a defeat to assure their path to the round of 32.



FC Sheriff, meanwhile, are currently perching atop of the Moldovan Super Liga and have been dominant on the domestic front this term, albeit suffering their first league defeat at the hands of Petroclub heading into this Europa League encounter.

The Wasps struggled in the reverse fixture against United, losing 2-0 at home last month, and have since suffered consecutive European hammering to Real Sociedad.

Manchester United vs Sheriff Tiraspol predicted line-ups

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford

Sheriff Tiraspol XI (3-4-3): Celeadnic; Kiki, Radeljic, Kpozo; Guedes, Badolo, Salifu, Heron; Akanbi, Vizeu, Atiemwen

Manchester United's upcoming fixtures

The Red Devils have a congested pre-World Cup run ahead of them. Thus, Erik ten Hag will no doubt be keen to lock progression to the next round at home to Sheriff Tiraspol, and they should be confident of breezing past the Wasps here courtesy of their superior attacking firepower.

After that, they have another tricky fixture at home against resurgent West Ham United at the weekend before rounding off their Europa League group stage campaign with a trip to Basque country in Spain to face current group leaders Real Sociedad.