Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan reveals contact with Borussia Dortmund over potential Bundesliga return

Manchester City's midfield maestro, Ilkay Gundogan, spoke about his future and the possibility of a return to the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund.

Gundogan's undecided future

Possibility of a return to Borussia Dortmund

Interest from Barcelona and Arsenal

WHAT HAPPENED? Ahead of Germany's final international friendly against Colombia, Man City's treble-winning superstar, Ilkay Gundogan, spoke to the media about his future and discussed the possibility of joining Borussia Dortmund next season. The top-class midfielder is out of contract this summer and looks likely to join another club.

WHAT THEY SAID: "There was contact between Sebastian Kehl and my agent. I can say that. But it was not very likely. To return in the Bundesliga was not my plan,“ said Gundogan on the possibility of a return to Dortmund.

The 32-year-old midfielder's future is still undecided. “(There’s) no decision yet [about my future], talks (are) ongoing. You’ll be the first to know once a decision has been made,” he said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gundogan has been an integral figure in Man City's recent successes. The Gelsenkirchen-born midfielder is appreciated by manager Pep Guardiola who has expressed his desire for the German to stay at City. Barcelona have been heavily linked with the former Nurnberg star while there have been reports of Arsenal keeping a close eye on the player as well.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR Gundogan? The former Dortmund reserve team star is currently with the German national team for their final international friendly against Colombia on 20th June.