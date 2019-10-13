Manchester City chants: Lyrics & videos to the most popular songs

Get ready for your next trip to the Etihad Stadium by familiarising yourself with some of the best Citizens tunes

Since their purchase by the Abu Dhabi United Group in 2008, success has synonymous with the name Manchester City, with the Citizens dominating the English game in the past decade.

With four Premier League titles to their name, a handful of EFL Cups and two FA Cup wins to boot, fans of the Sky Blues have had plenty to cheer about since the takeover.

That means loyalists at the Etihad Stadium have assembled a strong repertoire over the past few years that they belt out around the stadiums of Britain and Europe with gusto.

To help you get started ahead of your next trip to the champions, Goal has compiled some of the most popular songs and old favourites heard around the ground during matchdays.

You can also read about Manchester United chants , Liverpool chants , Chelsea chants , Arsenal chants , Tottenham chants and Everton chants .

Best team in the world…

City, City,

The best team in the land,

In all the world (in all the world)

Singing the Blues

I never felt more like singing the Blues,

City win, United lose,

Oh City,

You've got me singing the Blues!

The Boys in Blue

City! Manchester City!

We are the lads who are playing to win,

City - the Boys in Blue will never give in!

Football is the game that we all live for,

Saturday is the day we play the game,

Everybody has to pull together,

And together we will stand.

Even if we're playing down at Maine Road,

Or if we play a million miles away,

There will always be our loyal fans behind us,

To cheer us on our way!

City! Manchester City!

We are the lads who are playing to win,

City - the Boys in Blue will never give in.

Blue and white we play together,

We will carry on forever more!

Maybe in another generation,

When other lads have come to take our place,

They'll carry on the glory of the City,

Keeping City in the place...

City! Manchester City!

Super City

(To the tune of ‘Sailing’)

We are City,

Super City, from Maine Road,

We are City, Super City

Blue Moon

You saw me standing alone,

Without a dream in my heart,

Without a love of my own.

Blue Moon,

You saw me standing alone,

Without a dream in my heart,

Without a love of my own.

Kompany, Vincent III

(To the tune of Simon & Garfunkel’s ‘Mrs Robinson’)

And here's to you,

Vincent Kompany,

City loves you more than you will know, woah, woah, woah!

God bless you please,

Vincent Kompany,

City loves you more than you will know, woah, woah, woah!

Yaya and Kolo

(To the tune of ‘No Limits’)

Yaya, Yaya-Yaya, Yaya-Yaya, Yaya, Yaya Toure

Kolo, Kolo-Kolo, Kolo-Kolo, Kolo, Kolo Toure!

We all follow…

(To the tune of ‘Land of Hope and Glory’)

We all follow the City,

Over land and sea, and Stretford!

We all follow the City on to victory!

We’re not really here

We are not, we're not really here,

We are not, we’re not really here,

Like the friends of the Invisible Man

We're not really here.

We love you City

We love you City, we do

We love you City, we do,

We love you City, we do

Oh City we love you!

The Sergio Aguero song

Na na na na

Na na na na

Na na

Na na

(x3)

Sergio Aguero made City champions!

You thought you'd won the league at Sunderland,

You'd not,

You thought you were the champions,

You're not! You're not!

'Cause up stepped an Argentine

Who scored a goal in Fergie Time,

Sergo Aguero made City champions!