‘Manchester United will have Sancho alternatives in mind’ – Cole expecting ‘interesting’ end to transfer window

The former Red Devils striker is not convinced that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to be spending big on another centre-half, with forwards also targeted

will have alternative transfer targets in mind amid their struggles to get a deal done for Jadon Sancho, claims Andy Cole, but the former Red Devils striker is not convinced that another centre-half should form part of those plans.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is scouring the market for potential new additions at Old Trafford. Donny van de Beek is the only player to have been acquired so far, with frustration endured elsewhere.

Sancho is proving to be the most problematic pursuit for United, with Borussia Dortmund making it clear they will not bow to pressure and sanction a cut-price deal for the international.

Cole expects those difficulties to lead the Red Devils in a different direction, with plenty of other attacking talent to consider.

He also believes that calls for defensive reinforcements will be ignored if value in that area proves elusive, with big money having already been invested in the likes of Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

The ex-United fromtman told The Mirror: “Manchester United are a team that look to add players in every season.

"We keep talking about a centre-back, but United have so many centre-backs at the moment I’m not sure how many more than can actually buy. Especially nowadays, centre-backs seem to be more expensive than centre-forwards so it’s a challenge to strengthen any more there. It’ll be interesting to see what they do there.

“Jadon Sancho, if that deal comes off, it would be a coup, but if that deal doesn’t come off then I’ve got no doubts they’ll have their eye on whoever else they feel could make their team stronger.”

While expecting the Red Devils to remain in the hunt for fresh faces, Cole has been encouraged by recent business and believes progress is being made by a team that secured a top-four finish last season and reached the semi-finals of three competitions.

He added: “Ole’s got Man United playing the way Man United should be playing - attacking football. Some of the signings Ole’s made have made Manchester United better, more creative.

“I think he’s got them playing with a freedom now that they should be playing with and that’s what everyone wanted to see. If they can carry that form into this season, continue doing the right things then I’d like to think Manchester United can kick-on from last season.”

Solskjaer’s side are due to open their 2020-21 Premier League campaign on Saturday with a home date against .