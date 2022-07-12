Man Utd move ahead in Martinez transfer battle as Arsenal interest cools

Discussions are ongoing with Ajax over a deal for the Argentina international defender

Manchester United are stepping up their attempts to land Lisandro Martinez and are now in ongoing discussions with Ajax over a deal for the Argentina international. Arsenal have also been interested in the defender this summer, but have been unable to agree a fee.

Both Premier League clubs have already seen multiple bids rejected by Ajax for the 24-year-old, who has spent the past three years in Amsterdam following his move from Defensa y Justicia in 2019.

What’s the latest?

Ajax have yet to accept a bid from any team for Martinez, despite both Arsenal and Manchester United tabling firm offers.

The Dutch champions are believed to want around €50 million (£42.4m) for the defender, who can operate at centre-back or left-back.

Neither club has reached that figure, with Arsenal’s most recent offer totalling around €40 million (£35m), plus a further €5m (£4.3m) in add-ons.

United matched that bid and while it was also rejected, sources have confirmed to GOAL that United are the club actively pushing to find an agreement with Ajax.

Whilst Arsenal are not believed to have formally pulled out of the running for Martinez, it is United who are now in regular contact with the Eredivisie giants in a bid to strike a deal.

And after holding firm for weeks, it is now believed Ajax are willing to find an agreement for the defender.

What does Martinez want?

Martinez is adamant that he wants to move to the Premier League this summer and has asked Ajax to let him leave.

He has urged the Dutch outfit to reach an agreement, with the defender reiterating his desire to move to England during a meeting in Amsterdam last week.

Sources close to the player have always felt United could have the advantage over Arsenal in the pursuit, due to the defender’s relationship with Eric ten Hag - who was his coach in Amsterdam before his move to Old Trafford earlier this year.

But Martinez has never ruled out a switch to Arsenal and has been impressed with the vision the north London club have relayed to his representatives.

