Man Utd have ‘a lot of money’ ready for Ansu Fati but Barcelona forward will need to force transfer

Manchester United reportedly have “a lot of money” ready for Ansu Fati, but the Barcelona forward will need to force a transfer to Old Trafford.

Youngster not a guaranteed starter at Camp Nou

Has attracted interest from the Premier League

May decide to push for summer move elsewhere

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old Spain international has been heavily linked with the Red Devils for some time, despite enduring regular injury issues at Camp Nou. He is said to still be registering on the radar of Premier League heavyweights after starting just seven La Liga games this season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sport claims that United would be in a position to spend big on Fati in the summer, but that Barca have no intention of parting with a home-grown star and would need to see the youngster to request a move in order for exit talks to be opened.

AND WHAT'S MORE: There is a possibility of that happening, with Fati competing with the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Ousmane Dembele for limited attacking berths in Xavi’s new-look system at Barcelona that incorporates a four-man midfield.

WHAT NEXT? Fati is ready to fight for minutes through to the end of the season, but his agent – Cristiano Ronaldo’s former representative Jorge Mendes – is said to already be exploring potential options that could lead to official approaches being made in the next transfer window.