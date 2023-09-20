Man Utd goalkeeper Andre Onana admits he deserves to have the finger 'pointed at him' after conceding 10 goals since big-money summer move from Inter

Manchester United's Andre Onana admitted that he deserves to have the finger "pointed at him" after conceding 10 goals in five Premier League games.

Onana under the spotlight after a poor start

Has conceded 10 goals in five PL matches

Took the blame on himself for dismal show

WHAT HAPPENED? The Cameroonian completed a move to Old Trafford from Inter in the summer after the Red Devils paid an initial fee of €51 million (£43.8m/$57.3m) to the Serie A side plus an additional €4m (£3.4m/$4.5m) dependent on performance and success. It was a tall order from the start to replace a club legend like David De Gea between the sticks and United's dreadful start to the season, losing three of the first five league games, has put the 27-year-old firmly under the scanner.

However, the shot-stopper insisted that it is right that the critics are pulling him up for the unimpressive performances as it is his responsibility to protect the net.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We are in this together. We win together, we lose together," he stated, as per TV 2 Sport. "Clean sheet is for all of us. So when we concede goals the responsibility is Andre Onana. My teammates are working hard. And if they have to point finger, they have to point it at me because I’m the goalkeeper.”

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United are going through a massive injury crisis, especially in defence, as they are without first-choice centre-back Raphael Varane, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka. Even out-of-favour Harry Maguire is also sidelined after he picked up a knock in training on Tuesday. So, it has been tough times for Onana as United's backline has been exposed time and again by the opposition forwards in the absence of the regulars.

IN ONE PHOTO:

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Onana will face a stern test against Bayern away from home in their Champions League opener on Wednesday evening as he will be tasked to stop prolific forward Harry Kane from finding the net. It remains to be seen how the goalkeeper fares against top opposition in the continental tournament with a second-string defence shielding him at the Allianz Arena.