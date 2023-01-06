Man Utd seal Butland loan signing from Crystal Palace as England international goalkeeper provides back-up to De Gea

Manchester United have completed the signing of Jack Butland on a short-term loan deal from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils were in need of another proven performer to join their goalkeeping ranks at Old Trafford after seeing Martin Dubravka recalled to Newcastle as a season-long agreement with the Slovakia international was cut short.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Butland, who has nine senior England caps to his name and prior Premier League experience from stints at Stoke and Palace, has now been acquired on a deal through to the end of the 2022-23 campaign – allowing him to provide back-up to established No.1 David de Gea.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Butland has told United’s official website: “This is an amazing club and one that I am now proud to represent. I’m really looking forward to working with an unbelievable goalkeeping group, supporting each other every day to create the best training and playing environment for the team. I’ve played against David de Gea and represented England alongside Tom Heaton; they are top-class ‘keepers, and I am relishing the opportunity to compete alongside and support them as team-mates. There is a lot that this group can achieve this season and I’m excited to play my part in helping everyone to reach these ambitions.”

WHAT NEXT? Butland has made just 17 appearances for Palace since joining them in 2020, but will be hoping to see some competitive game time for United as they continue to compete for major honours in the Premier League, Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Europa League.