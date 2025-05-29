The Jacksonville Jaguars will be heading back to their UK home stadium against the Rams

The NFL is coming back to Wembley Stadium this October as part of the NFL International Series, and fans are gearing up for one of the most exciting matchups of the calendar: Jacksonville Jaguars vs Los Angeles Rams.

Getting your hands on these NFL London tickets is no joke. With the Jaguars continuing their legacy as London’s unofficial home team and the Rams bringing serious firepower from the NFC West, this is a fixture you won’t want to miss. The game will kick off on Sunday, October 19, bringing top-tier American football to one of the UK’s most iconic venues in the lead up to Super Bowl LX.

Tickets for this game are set to be in high demand, so whether you're a seasoned Jags fan, a Rams supporter from across the pond, or simply looking to catch a nail-biting game live in London, now’s the time to act.

When is Jacksonville Jaguars vs Los Angeles Rams at Wembley Stadium?

Date Sunday, October 19 2025 Time 09:30 BST Location Wembley Stadium, London Ticket Release May 30, 09:00 BST Tickets NFL, Ticketmaster, StubHub

When are NFL London tickets released?

Getty Images

NFL London fans have been keeping their eyes very much peeled on the release dates, and when it comes to Jacksonville Jaguars vs Los Angeles Rams tickets at Wembley Stadium, you can expect ticket general sale to go live on Friday, May 30 at 12:00 PM BST.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium NFL tickets went live on May 29, so you can snap those up right now too.

When it comes to international NFL tickets, including Madrid, Berlin, Dublin, and Brazil, tickets are being staggered throughout June and July, so you'll have to wait for the drops as they come. Berlin and Dublin are being released on June 5th and 17th, respectively, whilst Madrid will be live on July 8. We're still TBC on when Brazil tickets will be out, so keep your eyes peeled.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs Los Angeles Rams tickets: How to buy

Getty Images

Tickets will be available starting Friday, May 30, at 9:00 AM BST through the NFL website and Ticketmaster. If you're aiming for the best seats or group options, it's highly recommended to register in advance and be online the moment they go live.

Missed out on the first drop? Don’t worry - you can still check StubHub for verified resale tickets. Be sure to review the NFL’s resale guidelines when purchasing through third-party sellers to avoid scams or invalid tickets.

How much do NFL London tickets cost?

Depending on where you're going, if it's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium or Wembley Stadium, tickets may differ, including where you sit in the stadium - those 50-yard line seats are going to be a little more expensive than ones in the heavens.

At Wembley, you can expect prices starting from £72 for category 9 and upwards to around £250 for the highest categories, looking at those closest to the pitch. And, remember that Wembley is massive (hosting a capacity of up to 60,000), so there's a range of prices across the whole arena.

Here's what to expect from the average prices of NFL London tickets from the Jaguars vs Rams game at Wembley Stadium.

Location Average Price Tickets Category 1 £230 Ticketmaster, StubHub Category 2 £220 Ticketmaster, StubHub Category 3 £210 Ticketmaster, StubHub Category 4 £195 Ticketmaster, StubHub Category 5 £180 Ticketmaster, StubHub Category 6 £160 Ticketmaster, StubHub Category 7 £130 Ticketmaster, StubHub Category 8 £105 Ticketmaster, StubHub Category 9 £72 Ticketmaster, StubHub

What are the prices for hospitality packages at NFL London Wembley?

Getty Images

If you want to make the game extra special (or treat that Jacksonville Jaguars superfan), hospitality packages are upwards of £499 at Wembley Stadium.

Packages are made to create a whole experience before, during, and after the fast-paced match. With perks like premium seating, exclusive lounges, presale, drinks packages, and more, it's a worthwhile spend.

Hospitality packages and tickets are available from Wembley Stadium directly or on Seat Unique, and have limited availability, so don't miss out.

Where to stay for NFL London Wembley?

If you're coming from far and wide in the UK, overseas, or even just want to make the most of the ultimate NFL London experience, you might want to think about getting your hands on some handy accommodation options in and around Wembley.

Doing some research? There are tonnes of options around London that suit different budgets, whether you want to be right next to the stadium or don't mind hopping on a tube to a hotel or flat across the city.

To make it easy, we've got all the options in an easy map below, just have a little browse below for the night of October 19 - or you can even extend your search dates however you wish on the tool.

When are the 2025 NFL International Games?

With the introduction of the new Dublin, Ireland fixture, there are now seven international games to choose from, with three in London and one in each city of Dublin, São Paulo, Berlin, and Madrid. Want the full details? Here is the full list of fixtures below.